LUMBERTON — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating Sarah Locklear, 75, of Lumberton.

She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 140 pounds with gray hair brown eyes.

Locklear was last seen wearing glasses, tan pants and a black coat. Locklear left her residence on Rennert Road in Lumberton driving a gray 2009 Honda Accord with North Carolina Plates: KAS-3754.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Locklear is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.