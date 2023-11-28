LUMBERTON – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating two individuals from Lumberton, according to authorities.

Braylon Hammonds, 14, was last seen wearing a University of North Carolina at Pembroke T-shirt, blue shorts and Crocs.

Braylon is described as 6-foot-1 and weighing 180 pounds. His hair is brown, and his eyes are black.

Zoe Tyner also is being sought by the Sheriff’s Office.

Tyner, 17, was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie with a brown bear that said “California” and night pants with smiley faces.

She is described as 5-foot-5 and weighing 114 pounds. Tyner has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hammonds or Tyner is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.