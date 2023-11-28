LUMBERTON — A recount conducted Tuesday by the Robeson County Board of Elections confirmed the initial result that Eric Chavis was reelected to serve another term on Lumberton City Council representing Precinct 7, which encompasses West Lumberton.

The count from the Nov. 7 municipal election remained the same between the two leading candidates in the race, Chavis and write-in candidate Laura Sampson; in both the original count and the recount, Chavis won by two votes.

“I’m excited and ready to get down to the city business,” Chavis said. “Once again, I appreciate all the people that came out and voted and showed their support.”

Chavis earned 113 votes, or 37.29% of the ballots cast, and Sampson earned 111, or 36.63%. Jan Maynor did lose two votes in the recount, from the original tally of 81 to the new total of 79, which is 26.07%. This count was certified by the State Board of Elections Tuesday after Robeson County election officials phoned in the results at the conclusion of the recount.

Chavis was presumed as the victor on Election Night, with the latest tally at the time including 112 votes for the incumbent and 91 write-ins, all or most of which were presumed to be Sampson. As provisional ballots were counted, and with the count still unofficial until the election was canvassed on Nov. 17, Chavis’ margin tightened to just two votes. Sampson was entitled to request a recount with the margin at less than 1 percent.

“It’s been like a roller coaster,” Chavis said. “We’re human; we have a tendency to worry and wonder. I’m glad things turned out like they did; it’s a relief.”

Chavis first won the seat by running unopposed in a special election in Jan. 2019 after its previous occupant, Leon Maynor, died in July 2018. He won reelection in Nov. 2019 with 92.6% of the vote.

Jan Maynor, who is the former executive director of the Lumber River Council of Governments, is Leon Maynor’s widow and was running for her husband’s former seat.

Precinct 7 was the last race in the city still pending final results from the Nov. 7 municipal election. Bruce Davis won a third term as Lumberton mayor, winning with 59.6% of the vote over challengers John Cantey and Leland Fuller. Precinct 1 Councilman Leroy Rising, with 78.0% of the vote, and Precinct 4 Councilwoman Karen Higley, with 74.6%, each won reelection comfortably, while write-in candidate Alfred Douglas won by just five votes over Erich Von Hackney in the race to replace outgoing Councilman Chris Howard in Precinct 6.

“Good things are ahead for the residents, and for the city as a whole,” Chavis said. “I’m looking forward to serving four more years.”

The recount itself took about two hours Tuesday morning, with an intricate process designed to ensure the accuracy of the count. Observers waited about 45 additional minutes while officials waited for the results to be certified before they were announced by the Robeson County Board of Elections.

“People just don’t know what goes on at the Board of Elections,” said Larry Townsend, chair of the Robeson County Board of Elections. “It’s a 365-(day) task and we need more help. It’s good folks working together on the process.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected].