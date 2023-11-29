PEMBROKE – The municipal election for mayor in Pembroke has been certified on both the county and state levels, Tina Bledsoe said Wednesday.

As a result, Allen G. Dial’s 192-170 election night victory over incumbent Mayor Greg Cummings appears to stand with the confirmation.

Cummings had challenged the results.

He has since filed an election protest that is awaiting a decision expected Thursday from the executive director of the state Board of Elections .

Bledsoe serves as the director of the Robeson County Board of Elections.

The Robeson County Board of Elections certified the election results Nov. 20, she said, while the N.C. Board of Elections certified the Pembroke mayor’s race results on Tuesday.

The state board certified all the municipal elections throughout North Carolina on Tuesday.

Cummings had filed 11 challenges to the election night results, Bledsoe said.

“He was saying 11 people voted that shouldn’t have voted. That they didn’t live in the municipality,” she said Wednesday. “The board dismissed them. When you challenge somebody, the burden is on the challenger. It was for him to prove that they didn’t live in the city.”

According to the state Board of Elections’ election protest procedures guide:

“The apparent results of an election may be called into question through a formal complaint called an ‘election protest’ based on irregularities or misconduct that affected the outcome of the election. An election protest proved by substantial evidence can correct results, cause a recount or can even result in a new election, among other things.”

An election protest is initiated, the guide stated, when a candidate or registered voter eligible to participate in the protested contest files a protest with the county board of elections where the alleged problem occurred.

Bledsoe noted that the county board was unable to review his 11 challenges on the regular county canvass day on Nov. 20. Instead, they were reviewed Monday.

“The board dismissed those challenges,” she said.

Had the county Board of Elections agreed with Cummings’ election challenges, he still would have lost. In order to win, he had to overcome an overall deficit of 22 votes — which was double the 11 challenges.

Cummings, who was contacted Wednesday afternoon, said he would rather not comment on it.

When an election protest is filed with the county board, the director shall review the allegations and evidence, states the state Board of Elections’ election protest procedures guide:

Bledsoe said she gave an administrative dismissal to his protest.

On Nov. 22, Cummings filed a protest regarding the election. The executive director of the state Board of Elections has until Thursday to object to the dismissal.

“I don’t know much about it right now. I know very little,” Cummings said. “We did get our protest information in. I was told they would be reviewing it, and they would be back with me.”

The guide says the county board first engages in a preliminary consideration and decides whether the protest demonstrates probable cause and whether it substantially complies with the filing requirements. If it does, the protest advances to a protest hearing.

The county board then determines whether there is substantial evidence that voting irregularities occurred.

In order to protest, Cummings must have met certain criteria. The election protest must have been filed by 5 o’clock on Nov. 22, and his appeal was filed at 5:13 p.m., she said. He doesn’t have a sufficient amount to overcome the election result, and he didn’t have proof of his allegations.

“I don’t really know what he is protesting,” said Bledsoe. “He filled out a protest form, but he didn’t really have anything on it. He didn’t have a substantial amount (of challenged votes) to overcome the election.”

The election is determined by single plurality.

The plurality system is considered the simplest means of determining the outcome of an election. To win, a candidate needs only to poll more votes than any other single opponent.

“Winner takes all,” Bledsoe said.