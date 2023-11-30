LUMBERTON — A Lumberton High School student was suspended for one year after school staff found a handgun and drugs in his vehicle today, a press release by Public Schools of Robeson County stated.

The 17-year-old male, whose name is not being released because of his age, was suspended after a search of his vehicle led to the discovery of a handgun and marijuana.

The search was conducted after a teacher reported to administration that the student smelled of marijuana. When administration searched the student’s vehicle, the discovery of a handgun, marijuana and a scale was made. Law enforcement was immediately notified.

The gun never made it into the building. There were no injuries.

PSRC’s Policy 4333 outlines prohibited behaviors on school campuses including weapons and clearly states that such behaviors will not be tolerated.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County is committed to ensuring safe learning environments on our campuses across the district,” said PSRC Chief Communications Officer Jessica Sealey.

“We continue to encourage students and staff members to speak up if they have any information concerning weapons or safety issues on our campuses,” she added.