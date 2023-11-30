LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s unemployment rate increased very slightly from September to October, rising from 4.7% to 4.8%.

Data from the North Carolina Department of Commerce was released Thursday, ranking Robeson County as having the 95th higest unemployment rate (of 100 counties) in the state — only Halifax, Warren, Vance, Edgecomb and Scotland counties had higher jobless rates.

For some perspective, while the local jobless rate edged up slightly in October, it still keeps the county on a downward trend from a high in November when the unemployment rates was 6.1%.

Additionally, during that same time period, both the U.S. and the state jobless rates have remain relatively even between 3.2% and 3.8%.

The county’s labor force also decreased very slightly from September’s 47,628 employable workers to October’s 47,418, a loss of 210, state figures show.

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 84 of North Carolina’s counties in October 2023, decreased in five, and remained unchanged in 11, according to the state report.

Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 5.9 percent while Swain County had the lowest at 2.6 percent.

Fourteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases and one remained unchanged.

Among the metro areas, Fayetteville and Rocky Mount each had the highest rate at 4.5 percent while Asheville had the lowest at 2.8 percent. The not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.3 percent.

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in 95 counties, increased in two, and remained unchanged in three. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year.

Statewide, major industries experiencing increases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 2,400; Education & Health Services, 700; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 500; and Other Services, 300. Major industries experiencing decreases were Professional & Business Services, 4,900; Construction, 2,100; Manufacturing, 2,100; Government, 1,400; Information, 700; and Financial Activities, 400. Mining & Logging employment remained unchanged.

While a county level industry report isn’t expected until late next month, the Robeson County traditionally employs most available workers in the Education, Health Services and Manufacturing job sectors.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in October by 21,004 to 5,114,298, while those unemployed increased by 6,799 to 176,984. Since October 2022, the number of workers employed statewide increased 122,003, while those unemployed decreased 14,368.

”It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates,” the Department of Commerce reported.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, December 22, 2023 when the statewide unemployment rate for November 2023 will be released.