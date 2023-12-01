Activities include 5K run, memory walk and cornhole tournament

LUMBERTON – Chances are, it might be tough to find a one-day holiday event that features an unusual blend of 5K run, memory walk, cornhole tournament, educational booths, holiday craft vendors and food trucks.

But that’s exactly what’s on the agenda Saturday at the UNC Health Southeastern Holiday Fest in Lumberton.

The Holiday Fest is planned for the campus of UNC Health Southeastern Fitness Center, 4895 Fayetteville Road.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The 5K and cornhole tournament each charge a separate entry fee that can be paid through the event website at https://www.unchealthsoutheastern.org/holiday-fest/.

There was a charge to purchase a sign for the Walk to Remember, but it’s free to walk the course or to visit the food trucks, educational and craft booths.

This will mark the second annual festival with the community clearly in mind.

“Join in the holiday fun,” the Holiday Fest promotes.

“The event is intended to encourage physical activity and social interaction for the community,” said Michael Jimenez, the manager of Fitness Services for UNC Health Southeastern. “It is an opportunity for loved ones to be memorialized or honored during the memory walk as well as for shopping for holiday gifts and learning about better health through educational booths.”

Proceeds benefit the UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Critical Need Fund for general support of initiatives and projects of the health system.

Roughly 75 people attended the Holiday Fest a year ago.

This weekend, organizers are anticipating a turnout of 75 to 100 people.

The 5K race event, which will snake through The Oaks neighborhood in the city, is scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m. Participants may run or walk the course.

Entry fee is $25 and includes a complimentary event T-shirt and keepsake medal.

Check-in on race day begins at 8 a.m. at the UNC Health Southeastern Fitness Center. An awards ceremony will be staged at roughly 10 a.m. or immediately following the run.

A Walk to Remember is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. Before it begins, a keynote speaker will guide the group through a ceremony of thanksgiving and remembrance.

“Honor loved ones fighting a health care battle or remember those who have passed away by participating in a walk around Watson’s Christmas tree lot, located next to UNC Health Southeastern Fitness Center’s campus,” publicity materials state.

As for the cornhole tournament, it’s scheduled for 11 a.m.

The competition will be held at the UNC Health Southeastern Fitness Center basketball court. Participants will compete in two categories – tier I and tier II.

The cost is $15 per person to enter the blind draw SICA switch tournament, publicity materials state. All participants will receive a T-shirt and will be guaranteed six games.