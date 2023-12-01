LUMBERTON – Several events planned for the next few days should serve to ring in the Christmas spirit locally.

Robeson Community College

Robeson Community College has been preparing for its 2nd Annual Community Christmas event, which will take place Tuesday.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity again for our students and the community,” stated RCC President Melissa Singler. “This is a great opportunity to come to our campus, shop for a special gift, take a free workshop, and register for classes.”

The event will feature a holiday craft fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free workshops on how to make holiday wreaths and bows from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a student gingerbread house competition, and a tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Rock 103 will also be broadcasting live from campus to announce the winner of the ‘Rock Your World’ scholarship contest.

“This day is going to be a lot of fun and we hope that everyone can come out and take part in the festivities,” Singler stated.

During the event, “Santa’s Elves” will be available to assist prospective and current students with the registration process in admissions, financial aid, continuing education and career and college readiness.

“Give yourself the gift of education… Spring 2024 classes begin Jan. 8,” Singler stated. “Please stop by and talk with our advisors about the academic opportunities available through degree programs and short-term training… . We have something for everyone.”

To learn more about the event, visit the RCC website at www.robeson.edu/community-christmas.

5-minute shopping spree

The Boys and Girls Club of Lumberton has planned it’s second major event this year that saw one resident, Destiny Jackson, win a drawing in September for a free, 5-minute shopping spree at Ollies Bargain Outlet of Lumberton.

At 9 a.m. today, Jackson will fill a grocery cart with as many items as possible within the time limit. After the event, Ollies will open its doors to shoppers offering 10% off purchases.

UNC Health Southeastern Holiday Fest in Lumberton

The Boys and Girls Club of Lumberton has planned it’s second major event this year that saw one resident, Destiny Jackson, win a drawing in September for a free, 5-minute shopping spree at Ollies Bargain Outlet of Lumberton.

At 9 a.m. today, Jackson will fill a grocery cart with as many items as possible. After the event, Ollies will open its doors to shoppers offering 10% off purchases.

UNC Health Southeastern Holiday Fest in Lumberton

The Holiday Fest is planned for the campus of UNC Health Southeastern Fitness Center, 4895 Fayetteville Road.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The 5K and cornhole tournament each charge a separate entry fee that can be paid through the event website at https://www.unchealthsoutheastern.org/holiday-fest/.

There was a charge to purchase a sign for the Walk to Remember, but it’s free to walk the course or to visit the food trucks, educational and craft booths.

This will mark the second annual festival with the community clearly in mind.

“The event is intended to encourage physical activity and social interaction for the community,” said Michael Jimenez, the manager of Fitness Services for UNC Health Southeastern. “It is an opportunity for loved ones to be memorialized or honored during the memory walk as well as for shopping for holiday gifts and learning about better health through educational booths.”

Proceeds benefit the UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Critical Need Fund for general support of initiatives and projects of the health system.

Roughly 75 people attended the Holiday Fest a year ago.

This weekend, organizers are anticipating a turnout of 75 to 100 people.

The 5K race event, which will snake through The Oaks neighborhood in the city, is scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m. Participants may run or walk the course.

Check-in on race day begins at 8 a.m. at the UNC Health Southeastern Fitness Center. An awards ceremony will be staged at roughly 10 a.m. or immediately following the run.

A Walk to Remember is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. Before it begins, a keynote speaker will guide the group through a ceremony of thanksgiving and remembrance.

“Honor loved ones fighting a health care battle or remember those who have passed away by participating in a walk around Watson’s Christmas tree lot, located next to UNC Health Southeastern Fitness Center’s campus,” publicity materials state.

As for the cornhole tournament, it’s scheduled for 11 a.m.

The competition will be held at the UNC Health Southeastern Fitness Center basketball court. Participants will compete in two categories – tier I and tier II.