FAIRMONT — The town of Fairmon’t Twilight Christmas Parade begins with the lineup at 4:45 p.m.
The tree lighting in the park will take place at 6 p.m., with the parade starting at 6:30 p.m. – rains or shine. Participants will enter the parade route from South Main and Highway 130 bypass. Parents dropping off parade participants can exit at McKenzie Street.
Bands should be dropped off at the Community Park so they can practice. Bands will be fed into the lineup as the parade progresses.
Candy will be handed out — not thrown — to viewers. The parade will end at Railroad Street.
The parade lineup is listed below. Units 1-45 will line up on the right side of Main Street and Units 46-81 will line up on the left side of Main Street at the top of the hill at the intersection of Cottage Street.
1. Fairmont High School JROTC
2. Truck – Fairmont Police
3. Car – Grand Marshal Rachel Sealy
4. Car – FFF Wee Miss Jailee Hill and Miss Abigail Britt
5. Car – FFF Little Miss Oakley Britt and Junior Miss Jahana Jones
6. Car – FFF Tiny Miss Kensley Rogers and Teen Miss Taylor Bullock
7. Car – FFF Mini Ambassador Presley Jackson and Ambassador Avery Mace
8. Antique Car – Fairmont Rotary Club (1923 Ford Model T driven by Gaines Grantham)
9. Golf Cart – Town Commissioner Jan Tedder-Rogers and Bridgit Bass
10. Car – Pauline Campbell Robeson County Commissioner District 2 serving Fairmont, Proctorville, Orrum, Marietta, White House, Rowland, Maxton and Autryville
11. Band – Fairmont High School Marching Tornadoes, Director Tyler Harper
12. Car – African American Caucus, Robeson County Democratic Party
13. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated – Sigma Iota Omega Chapter Baby Miss Rosebud Miss Leianna Harper Mitchell
14. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated – Sigma Iota Omega Chapter Debutante Queen Miss Hannah Bellamy
15. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated – Sigma Iota Omega Chapter President Musheerah Ali
16. Float (Truck pulling wagon) – Camp Grace
17. Shriner – Sudan Pirates
18. Truck – Lumbee Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery
19. Car – Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incoporated, Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter Kiddie Blue & White Revue King Bryson Stackhouse & Queen London Bella Locklear
20. Car – Star of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Sammy Shropshire
23. Float – Long Branch Elementary Songbird Choir, Director Janet Meier
24. Car – Long Branch Elementary Queen 2023-2024 Arianna Smith
25. Car – Fairgrove Elementary Prince
26. Car – Fairgrove Elementary Princess
27. Car – Fairgrove Elementary King
28. Car – Fairgrove Elementary Queen
29. Car – FOCUS Broadband
30. Go Carts – SBS Bouncers
31. Truck – NC Forest Service Smokey Bear
32. Shriner – Sudan Hillbillies
33. Black Jeep w/Grinch & Lights – Jerrie Collins
34. Black Jeep – Alex Collins
35. Green Gladiator Jeep – Josh “Dundee” Branch
36. White Jeep Wrangler – Annette Richardson
37. Jeep – Lisa Bass
38. Jeep – Melissa Lane
39. Jeep – Nicole Seals
40. White Jeep Wrangler – Amy Lewis
41. Jeep – Sherry Edwards
42. Grinch Jeep – Brittany Weibe
43. Silver Jeep – Ryan Green
44. White Jeep – Terrence Rucker
45. White Chevy Truck – Alex Branch
46. Band – Purnell Swett High School Marching Rams, Director Chris McIntyre and Assistant Director Danielle Sabol
47. Truck & Trailer – TNT Inflatables Top Notch Takeoff, Matthew Hunt, owner
48. Car – Dr. B’s Christian Academy, Pastor Dr. Marcia Bullock
49. Car – Baby Doll Miss Armonii Parker, Princess of Robeson County
50. Queens – Miracle Mitchell, Royal Ambassador of Robeson County and Annslie Chavis, Mini Ambassador of Robeson County
51. Car – Brinxleigh Bullard, Baby Miss Princess of Robeson County
52. Car & Walking – Robeson County Recreational Orrum Cheerleaders
53. Car – Clay Hamilton State Farm Insurance
54. Golf Cart – Lowery’s All N 1
55. Bus – SEATS (South East Area Transit System)
56. Rescue 210 – South Robeson Rescue Unit
57. Truck – Corner Stone Community Church
58. Truck and Walking – Corner Stone Community Church Darrel Rod Children’s Ministry
59. Truck – NC Queen of Hope Tiny Miss Alyssa Jacobs
60. Car – Southeast Christmas Mini Sweetheart 2023-2024 Penelope Sanderson
61. Car – Ms. Bladen County 4th of July Bobbie Ann Jones
62. Truck – Bri’s Bubble & Detailing/Nicole’s Beads & Crafts, owner Brianna Britt
63. Changin’ Lanez Car Club
64. Changin’ Lanez Car Club
65. Changin’ Lanez Car Club
66. Changin’ Lanez Car Club
67. Changin’ Lanez Car Club
68. Changin’ Lanez Car Club
69. Changin’ Lanez Car Club
70. Band – Lumberton High School Marching Sea of Sound, Director Lorenza Floyd
71. Truck – 2002 Chevy Tahoe – Lucas Mertz
72. Truck – 1997 GMC Sierra – Steven Hardin
73. Truck Club – Austin & Wayne Huggins
74. Truck Club – Austin & Wayne Huggins
75. Truck Club – Austin & Wayne Huggins
76. Truck Club – Austin & Wayne Huggins
77. Truck Club – Austin & Wayne Huggins
78. Truck Club – Austin & Wayne Huggins
79. Truck Club – Austin & Wayne Huggins
80. Truck Club – Austin & Wayne Huggins
81. Fairmont City Fire Truck with Santa