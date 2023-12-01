FAIRMONT — The town of Fairmon’t Twilight Christmas Parade begins with the lineup at 4:45 p.m.

The tree lighting in the park will take place at 6 p.m., with the parade starting at 6:30 p.m. – rains or shine. Participants will enter the parade route from South Main and Highway 130 bypass. Parents dropping off parade participants can exit at McKenzie Street.

Bands should be dropped off at the Community Park so they can practice. Bands will be fed into the lineup as the parade progresses.

Candy will be handed out — not thrown — to viewers. The parade will end at Railroad Street.

The parade lineup is listed below. Units 1-45 will line up on the right side of Main Street and Units 46-81 will line up on the left side of Main Street at the top of the hill at the intersection of Cottage Street.

1. Fairmont High School JROTC

2. Truck – Fairmont Police

3. Car – Grand Marshal Rachel Sealy

4. Car – FFF Wee Miss Jailee Hill and Miss Abigail Britt

5. Car – FFF Little Miss Oakley Britt and Junior Miss Jahana Jones

6. Car – FFF Tiny Miss Kensley Rogers and Teen Miss Taylor Bullock

7. Car – FFF Mini Ambassador Presley Jackson and Ambassador Avery Mace

8. Antique Car – Fairmont Rotary Club (1923 Ford Model T driven by Gaines Grantham)

9. Golf Cart – Town Commissioner Jan Tedder-Rogers and Bridgit Bass

10. Car – Pauline Campbell Robeson County Commissioner District 2 serving Fairmont, Proctorville, Orrum, Marietta, White House, Rowland, Maxton and Autryville

11. Band – Fairmont High School Marching Tornadoes, Director Tyler Harper

12. Car – African American Caucus, Robeson County Democratic Party

13. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated – Sigma Iota Omega Chapter Baby Miss Rosebud Miss Leianna Harper Mitchell

14. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated – Sigma Iota Omega Chapter Debutante Queen Miss Hannah Bellamy

15. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated – Sigma Iota Omega Chapter President Musheerah Ali

16. Float (Truck pulling wagon) – Camp Grace

17. Shriner – Sudan Pirates

18. Truck – Lumbee Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery

19. Car – Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incoporated, Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter Kiddie Blue & White Revue King Bryson Stackhouse & Queen London Bella Locklear

20. Car – Star of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Sammy Shropshire

23. Float – Long Branch Elementary Songbird Choir, Director Janet Meier

24. Car – Long Branch Elementary Queen 2023-2024 Arianna Smith

25. Car – Fairgrove Elementary Prince

26. Car – Fairgrove Elementary Princess

27. Car – Fairgrove Elementary King

28. Car – Fairgrove Elementary Queen

29. Car – FOCUS Broadband

30. Go Carts – SBS Bouncers

31. Truck – NC Forest Service Smokey Bear

32. Shriner – Sudan Hillbillies

33. Black Jeep w/Grinch & Lights – Jerrie Collins

34. Black Jeep – Alex Collins

35. Green Gladiator Jeep – Josh “Dundee” Branch

36. White Jeep Wrangler – Annette Richardson

37. Jeep – Lisa Bass

38. Jeep – Melissa Lane

39. Jeep – Nicole Seals

40. White Jeep Wrangler – Amy Lewis

41. Jeep – Sherry Edwards

42. Grinch Jeep – Brittany Weibe

43. Silver Jeep – Ryan Green

44. White Jeep – Terrence Rucker

45. White Chevy Truck – Alex Branch

46. Band – Purnell Swett High School Marching Rams, Director Chris McIntyre and Assistant Director Danielle Sabol

47. Truck & Trailer – TNT Inflatables Top Notch Takeoff, Matthew Hunt, owner

48. Car – Dr. B’s Christian Academy, Pastor Dr. Marcia Bullock

49. Car – Baby Doll Miss Armonii Parker, Princess of Robeson County

50. Queens – Miracle Mitchell, Royal Ambassador of Robeson County and Annslie Chavis, Mini Ambassador of Robeson County

51. Car – Brinxleigh Bullard, Baby Miss Princess of Robeson County

52. Car & Walking – Robeson County Recreational Orrum Cheerleaders

53. Car – Clay Hamilton State Farm Insurance

54. Golf Cart – Lowery’s All N 1

55. Bus – SEATS (South East Area Transit System)

56. Rescue 210 – South Robeson Rescue Unit

57. Truck – Corner Stone Community Church

58. Truck and Walking – Corner Stone Community Church Darrel Rod Children’s Ministry

59. Truck – NC Queen of Hope Tiny Miss Alyssa Jacobs

60. Car – Southeast Christmas Mini Sweetheart 2023-2024 Penelope Sanderson

61. Car – Ms. Bladen County 4th of July Bobbie Ann Jones

62. Truck – Bri’s Bubble & Detailing/Nicole’s Beads & Crafts, owner Brianna Britt

63. Changin’ Lanez Car Club

70. Band – Lumberton High School Marching Sea of Sound, Director Lorenza Floyd

71. Truck – 2002 Chevy Tahoe – Lucas Mertz

72. Truck – 1997 GMC Sierra – Steven Hardin

73. Truck Club – Austin & Wayne Huggins

81. Fairmont City Fire Truck with Santa