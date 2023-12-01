LUMBERTON — Local students showed off their skills Wednesday during the FIRST LEGO League Challenge Qualifier with the Lumberton Junior High School robotics team advancing to the state competition and three other teams advancing to regional competitions.

The robotics competition took place at Lumberton Junior High School. The school’s robotics team, also known as the V-tech Bots, received the golden ticket to the state competition on January 30, 2024. The V-tech bots also received the first-place champion award and first place in Robot Performance.

“Seeing my students complete the missions they set out to accomplish was awesome,” said Phyllis King, a CTE teacher at LJHS who advises and coaches the team alongside assistant coach Isaiah Stanley.

“Everything about the competition was fun and rewarding for the students. My students had fun preparing for this day and they enjoyed the competition. Ashley, one of my students ran to me and said, ‘Ms. King the robot did everything we programmed it to do. I was so happy for them and I believe in my students. If we just create opportunities for them, you will be amazed at what they will do with the opportunities they are afforded,’” she said.

LJHS student Heylin Perez Hernandez enjoyed taking part in the competition.

“This was a great experience for me,” Perez Hernandez said. “ I liked how we all worked together and laughed out disagreements like a family would. It helped me see how STEM can make me get ready for not only colleges but the real world too.”

“I really liked being able to code robots and help with the innovation project. I also liked winning and celebrating with my teammates,” LJHS student James Collins said.

L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School, Southside-Ashpole Elementary School, and Rex-Rennert Elementary School robotics teams will compete in the regional competition on December 9 at Raleigh for a chance to compete at the state level.

PSRC Science Supervisor Susan Miller-Hendrix donned a cape on Wednesday during the competition, where she cheered students on from the sidelines.

“I am so proud of all our teams,” she said.

Students participated in competitions in which they had to code their robots to complete challenges to earn points.

They also had to complete an innovation project, which offered solutions to complex issues.

“As a judge today, to hear them talk about their innovative projects was amazing,” Miller-Hendrix said on Wednesday.

Peterson Elementary’s Roaring Robots developed a robotic prototype to clean up trash from the roadside to prevent people from possibly being hit by distracted drivers. They also described how the trash impacted animals. The project ties into the district’s Project Trash Talk curriculum which encourages students to keep Robeson County clean and green.

“These were fourth graders who are forward-thinking to better the world,” she said.

LJHS students’ project centered on using art to support mental health by using art to create positive environments.

L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School’s CMS STEAM team proposed the idea of recycling materials from the cafeteria into bird feeders to prevent the materials from going into landfills.

“These students are the next great inventors,” Miller-Hendrix said. “I love that they were able to participate in an official competition, but I am even more excited to see what improvements they can make to their robot and project before March for our in-district event.”

In addition to a visiting team, the Trojan Viruses from Ferndale Middle School, participating teams within the Public Schools of Robeson County were:

– Lumberton Jr. High-V-tech Bots

– Rex-Rennert-Ruffaloes

– Orrum Middle-Raider Bots

– Prospect Elementary-Lab Cats

– Peterson Elementary-Roaring Robots

– Southside-Ashpole Elementary-Southside Ponies

– L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School-CMS STEAM Team

PSRC will hold a district robotics competition on March 27. Robotics teams in the district at elementary, middle and high schools will compete during that event.

“We are proud of all students who participated in the competition,” said PSRC Superintendent Dr. Williamson.

“Events like this allow our students to use critical thinking skills to solve problems. We believe our students have the potential to become innovators, engineers and changemakers. It is our mission and goal to help guide them on a path to a brighter future by educating them and encouraging them to think outside the box and dream big today,” he said.

The expansion of robotics programs in PSRC

The event is the inaugural FIRST-sanctioned robotics competition held in the school district.

The competition is a great accomplishment for the district, which only had one robotics team in 2017. From there, the school district applied for a FIRST STEM Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Grant in 2018.

“The purpose of the grant was to start robotics in elementary classrooms. However, there was not enough funding for every second-grade class so we decided to rotate the equipment to allow more students access,” Miller-Hendrix said.

During the 2018-2019 school year, schools had access to equipment for eight weeks. During that time, educators taught lessons and students participated in an in-school expo event before kits were taken to the next set of schools. The following school year, an additional grant allowed the district to purchase some middle school kits.

In 2022 with funding from LEGO Education, the district has been able to expand programs to its high schools with the first high school robotic expo held in April 2023.

“This year with the addition of the Burroughs Wellcome Student STEM Enrichment Grant, we now have robotic clubs in 1/3 of our schools (elementary and middle) and all high schools,” she said.

Looking ahead

The goal is for every school to have a robotics club, she said.

PSRC will continue working to support STEM opportunities and education in schools across the district.

Jessica Sealey is the chief communications officer with the Public Schools of Robeson County. Reach her by emnail at [email protected].