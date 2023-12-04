Nearly two kilograms of cocaine seized from home

RED SPRINGS – A Red Springs couple has been arrested after nearly two kilograms of cocaine and other drugs were seized during a search of a Robeson County residence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Nicholas Locklear, 34, and Yanta Hunt, 32, were taken into custody on Friday following a search of a home on Moccasin Drive in Red Springs.

Locklear and Hunt face several charges including: trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a schedule controlled substance, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

In addition, Locklear was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Aside from the cocaine, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies allegedly found prescription medication, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, suboxone strips and drug paraphernalia at the home. An amount of cash and firearms were also seized.

Locklear was placed on felony probation in August in relation to two separate arrests for trafficking a schedule II-controlled substance. The first offense was in April 2017, and the second offense was in March 2022.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Locklear was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1.12 million secured bond; Hunt was placed in the Detention Center under a roughly $1.1 secured bond.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.