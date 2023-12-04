Pauline Campbell named vice chairman

LUMBERTON – John Cummings of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners on Monday morning was voted in as the new chairman of the board.

The board convened Monday for its only scheduled meeting of December.

The election vote was unanimous, with Cummings – the former vice chairman – succeeding Tom Taylor.

Cummings has been on the board since December 2020. He was initially selected to fill the vacant seat representing the board on the Lumber River Council of Governments. Cummings replaced the late Raymond Cummings.

John Cummings represents District 6.

Pauline Campbell, another member of the board, also was unanimously selected as the new vice chairwoman. She replaces John Cummings in that role.

Later in the meeting, Campbell thanked her fellow board members for their trust in her to serve in the vice chairwoman position.

This marks the second time she has held that title.

In February 2019, Campbell became the first African-American female to sit on the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

She represents District 2, the same district her husband, Berlester Campbell, represented before he died on Sept. 28, 2018. She was selected by the Robeson County Democratic Party to receive the votes her husband won in that Nov. 6 general election.

Monday’s agenda went heavy on rezoning requests and board consideration of special use permits during the public hearings portion of the meeting.

In those other matters, the board:

– Approved a rezoning request for a 2.57-acre tract of land off Dallas Road from heavy industrial district (I-2) to residential agricultural district (R-A). Robert Lee Jones, the applicant and owner of the property, said he wants the change in rezoning to put a single family home on the land.

There was no opposition during a public hearing, and the motion carried 7-1 to approve.

– Approved unanimously a rezoning request from heavy industrial district (I-2) to residential agricultural district on a 3.21-acre tract off Dallas Road. Pamela Smith told the board she had owned the property for 30 years. She and Curley Smith are the applicants and owners.

– Approved unanimously a special use permit to allow for the establishment of an inspection station in a residential agricultural district (R-A) on a 1.32-acre tract on Shannon Road. The building is already there, said applicant and owner Danny Chavis. He told board members he wanted to be able to do such things as oil changes on the site, too. He is required to put fencing around the facility, and Robeson County Attorney K. Robert Davis said the structure must be brought up to code.

– Approved by 8-0 vote a special use permit to allow for the establishment of a family cemetery in a residential agricultural district (R-A) on a .52-acre tract out of a 17.07-acre of property on Bell Road. The applicants and owners are J.D. and Deena Hunt Revels, who were told that they must adhere to the city’s revised cemetery ordinance.

– Unanimously agreed to a preliminary plat approval for White Oak subdivision phase II in a residential agricultural district (R-A) on an 8.28-acre tract on Oakgrove Church Road in Lumberton. Currently, six homes are located there, but with the addition of the back portion of land, as many as 19 lots could be made available. These would not be rentals. They are all being sold, according to the applicant and owner Britt & Hammonds Investment Properties.

– Passed unanimously a Robeson County Planning Board recommendation to amend Robeson County Subdivision Ordinance Article IV Section 4-4.2B regarding minor subdivisions. The amendment states that minor subdivisions whose lots do not front the state-maintained highway, the minimum lot sizes shall be 2.5 acres more or less with a minimum lot width of 110 feet and is required to meet all other dimensional requirements of the zoning ordinance. Those lots who front the state-maintained highway may meet minimum state requirements of the county zoning ordinance.

– Passed unanimously a special use permit that would allow for the expansion of an existing mobile home park in a residential agricultural district (R-A) on a combined 4.14-acre tract on Burns Road. This was submitted by applicant and owner Onyx Realty, NC.

– Unanimously approved a special use permit that was previously tabled to allow for the establishment of a horse therapy program in a residential agricultural district (R-A). The 74.32-acre tract is at 465 Lonnie Farm Road. Hope Alive Inc. is the applicant and owner. The use would not be in harmony with the rest of the community, one woman stated in opposition to the request. The board then voted for the special use permit.

The next scheduled Robeson County Board of Commissioners meeting is at 6 p.m. on January 16.