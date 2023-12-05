LUMBERTON — Students at Robeson Community College are continuing to excel in the field of nursing. Recently, students who completed the Nurse Aide program received a 100% pass rate on the NA certification.

“100% pass rate means we are sending high-quality Nurse Aide’s into the workforce and other healthcare programs,” Terri Oxendine, the program director stated. “Receiving this accolade is a huge accomplishment for us. We are extremely proud of our instructors and students for this achievement.”

Oxendine says that she hopes to maintain the high bar that has been set.

“Our goals for this program are to maintain a 100% pass rate with our courses and help reduce the strain on the healthcare field due to the shortage of qualified professionals,” stated Oxendine.

The program is offered in two formats – through short-term training offered at the COMTech location in Pembroke and as a curriculum program on the main campus in Lumberton.

“The NA program is a huge stepping stone for any person who wishes to go into the healthcare field,” stated Oxendine. “Not only are they learning the basics of patient care, they can earn a credential in a short period of time that will allow them to enter into the workforce upon completion.”

Completion of the nurse aide program gives students who aspire to continue their education an advantage as they apply for admission into the associate degree or practical nursing programs, as well as other health programs offered at the college such as sonography, emergency medical science, respiratory therapy, radiography, or surgical technology. The earned credential signifies the student’s ability to understand nursing concepts and apply them in a real-life setting as a certified nurse aide.

“It gives an individual the ability to enroll in nursing and other allied health professions,” stated Oxendine. “One can earn their NA certification and also begin earning patient care hours to enter into Physician’s Assistant and other higher level healthcare programs.”

Day classes are slated to begin on December 4, with the next set of night classes beginning on January 8 at COMTech. If you are interested in enrolling, please contact Terri Oxendine at [email protected] or 910-272-3317. You can also register online by visiting www.robeson.edu/healthsci/na.