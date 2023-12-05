RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) has opened the public comment period for proposed rule changes to the 2024-2025 regulations related to wildlife management, inland fisheries and game lands. The comment period will be open through Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Comments may be submitted online, emailed to [email protected] (must include name, county and state of residence in e-mail) or mailed tothe following: Rulemaking Coordinator N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, 1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1700

The public may also provide comments during any of NCWRC’s January public hearings. There will be three public hearings, each held at 7 p.m., and one held virtually.