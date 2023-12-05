Recently elected Rudy Locklear sworn in to fill seat on the Pembroke Town Council

PEMBROKE – Newly elected Councilman Rudy Locklear was sworn in Monday night during the regular meeting of the Pembroke Town Council.

Incumbent Larry McNeill lost in his bid for re-election.

Along with Locklear, incumbent Ryan Sampson secured one of the two available seats on the council.

Sampson earned 237 votes (39.57%) to place first while Locklear totaled 192 votes (32.05%) to finish second. McNeill came in last with 167 votes, or 27.88%.

“I do believe with faith that we can achieve great things,” Locklear said to those in attendance following the swearing in ceremony. “I’m committed to working tirelessly.”

Allen Dial was expected to be sworn in as the new town mayor after defeating incumbent Greg Cummings in the municipal election. Dial appears to have defeated Cummings, 192-170, on election night.

However, Cummings filed 11 challenges to the results, alleging that 11 of the voters did not reside in the town of Pembroke.

The Robeson County Board of Elections dismissed those challenges.

Cummings then filed an election protest.

An election protest is initiated when a candidate or registered voter eligible to participate in the protested contest files a protest with the county board of elections where the alleged problem occurred. An election protest proved by substantial evidence can correct results, cause a recount or can even result in a new election, among other things.

Tina Bledsoe, the director of the local Board of Elections, has said she made the recommendation to dismiss the protest.

That protest is now pending under review by the state Board of Elections.

Bledsoe could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Cummings did not comment on the matter during Monday’s meeting. But when asked about it following the meeting, he said, “I’ll let the Board of Elections tell you about it.”

In other business Monday night, the council:

—Accepted the funding award and the staff’s recommendations for engineering services through LJB Inc.

The town received a $140,000 American Rescue Plan Act grant for stormwater evaluation through the state for engineering needs. It will consist of a complete inventory and assessment of Pembroke’s stormwater system and would include development of a stormwater management plan and the ordinances that the town wants to consider adopting in the future to control the discharge of stormwater, according to Town Manager Tyler Thomas.

The town received three bid responses for the work, including the engineering firms Tetra Tech, Thompson Engineering and LJB Inc.

“This will be a survey of the entire town. Will give a condition of the infrastructure,” Thomas said.

Ultimately, he noted, LJB received the greatest number of points through evaluation. It was the consensus of the evaluating committee that LJB be recommended to the council for consideration to carry out the work..

Currently, the town of Pembroke has a working relationship with LJB.

Councilman Channing Jones made the motion to accept the funding award and engineering services from LJB, which was seconded by Councilwoman Theresa Locklear.

The vote was unanimous.

Council member Ryan Sampson and outgoing Councilman Larry McNeill were not present at the meeting.

—Listened to an invitation for potential bidders to bid out with the sealed bids accepted on Jan. 30, 2024, regarding the town’s phase 2 wastewater treatment plant expansion.

The overall project, which initially was estimated at $9 million, is now estimated to cost more than $20 million due to rising prices from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The town has since secured the additional money for phase 2 to go forward. At this point,” Thomas said, “it’s just a matter of contractors getting bids in. Determining who the winning bidder is and moving forward with the low bidder.”

According to Thomas, phase 2 will expand the plant capacity whereas phase 1 was just improvements within the plant. It did not affect the overall capacity of the plant.

“The goal from the very beginning was to expand the plant,” the town manager said. “The town would have additional capacity and attract additional development.”

Thomas noted how the town had issues with the plant during Hurricanes Florence and Matthew.

“Part of this is to install improvements so it doesn’t happen again,” he said. “In phase 2, there will be an upgrade from 1.33 million gallons a day to 2 million gallons a day. Basically, increasing the plant capacity by one-third. What that will do is set the town up for the next 20, 30 years or more. Certainly, it will develop what industry wants to come in. The town will have the capacity to do that.”

This was all done by grants, said Thomas.

Cummings said, “Any community or town that has a wastewater treatment plant, you have a chance for growth. We’ve been blessed to have a wastewater treatment plant … to meet the needs of this community.”