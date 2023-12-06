LUMBERTON — The Kiwanis Club of Robeson-Lumberton held its annual grant presentation Wednesday as part of its weekly meeting at Pinecrest Country Club, awarding $26,000 to local organizations that benefit Robeson County’s youth in various ways.

“We are able, with the funds that we raise, to bridge many gaps of the needs of the children in the community,” Kiwanis Club President Lee Scott said. “Not only the basic needs like food insecurity, personal hygiene, training on how to be, but also enrichment: arts, music, sports, many things that parents are just not able to do on their own.”

The amount given to each organization varies, Scott said.

Grant recipients included:

— Communities in Schools, which will feed children with its backpack program.

— Connect Community, which works with girls at Lumberton Jr. High School and is starting a pilot program for boys at the school, with funds providing supplies for the program.

— Suds of Love, which has a mobile laundry/shower truck for the homeless and puts washers and dryers in local schools for use of those in need.

— Lumberton Youth Baseball Association, who will use the funds to help buy equipment, etc. for many of the 300-plus youth who participate in the organization.

— NC Pride Wrestling Program, which subsidizes most of its athletes and will use the funds to pay for travel, tournament entry and equipment.

— My Refuge, which provides food on a daily basis and clothing for those in need.

— Jericho Outreach Ministries, which will supply for between 25 and 35 kids during Christmas as part of its Once Upon a Christmas program.

— UNC Health Southeastern Foundation, which helps with child care and other needs for children, including clothes, car seats, etc.

— Robeson County Arts Council, which will use the money for its Make and Take Art Program, providing art instruction and supplies for pre-K students.

— Robeson County Church and Community Center, which will use the funds for its Brighter Christmas program, providing toys and supplies for those in need.

— Robeson County Partnership for Children, which will use the money to fund its Exploration Station, Easter egg hunt and summer camp.

— Girl Scouts Troop 704, which does volunteer work in the community and will use the funds towards fees for camping, supplies, gas, or whatever the girls and their families cannot cover.

— United Way, which will use the money to help purchase books for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which provides books to children from birth to the start of kindergarten.

— Lumber River Soccer Association, which will use the funds to help offset participation expenses for youth.

— Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater, which will fund its theater program summer camp.

— Southern Carolina Housing, the nonprofit arm of the Lumberton Housing Association, which will use the money to fund summer activities for youth living in public housing.

— Camp Grace, a children’s ministry which will use the funds to help update The Cove, its activities center.

The Kiwanis Club also made a previously-announced $1,000 donation to the Empty Stocking Fund.