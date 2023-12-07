Mary Williams, right, is the new Red Springs Deputy Clerk. District Court Judge Diane Surgeon is on the left.

Red Springs Board of Commissioners OK new town mural

RED SPRINGS – Three newly re-elected town officials and a new deputy clerk were sworn in on Tuesday night at the regular monthly meeting of the Red Springs Board of Commissioners at Town Hall.

District Court Judge Diane Surgeon administered the oaths of office to incumbent Commissioners Duron Burney, the Rev. C.L. Edmonds and Caroline Sumpter before swearing in town employee Mary Williams as Red Springs’ deputy clerk.

“And to each of you I say, congratulations. Because people don’t re-elect you unless you have done exceptionally well representing them in the first place,” Surgeon said. “The people have spoken again. The people of Red Springs have spoken and said, ‘Yes,’ to Commissioners Mrs. Caroline Sumpter, Mr. Duron Burney and the Rev. C.L. Edmonds.

”The people of Red Springs said, ‘Yes,’ to your dedication, ‘Yes,’ to your determination, ‘Yes,’ to your diligent service commitment and your hard work as you endeavor to effectively represent your constituency and many others, as well,” she said.

“It does matter that you are representing your constituency,” she told the re-elected officials. “And it’s important that we take the time to honor you and give you some accolades and some praise. I would venture to say that you don’t get it all of the time.”

That was followed by some laughter.

Once the swearing-in ceremonies were completed, Mayor Edward Henderson called the new board to order.

The first item of business was to elect a new mayor pro tem to succeed Commissioner Ronnie Patterson.

Patterson nominated Sumpter, who ended up with the position by unanimous board vote.

—With that, the Red Springs Arts Council presented a mural for consideration that would be rendered at the John McNeill Farmers Market Building.

Lynn Linnemeier, who was on hand to represent the Arts Council, passed out a drawing of what the large mural would look like. She said the Arts Council had asked her to do this mural to decorate the building.

“How did you come up with this?” Burney asked.

Mayor Henderson quipped, “She’s an artist. It just comes.”

“In terms of ideas,” Linnemeier replied, “they just come.”

The mural is decorated with the state bird (the northern cardinal) and such vegetables as corn that would be sold at a farmers market. Someone had suggested a tractor, and Linnemeier said she would probably include one on it.

“It’s a nice drawing,” Burney said.

According to her website, Linnemeier “has been working collaboratively with communities while making her art since 1989. The community itself becomes the catalyst for her projects as she weaves stories of commitment, determination, love and faith into her large-scale public artworks, paintings and mixed media quilts.”

She said the Arts Council’s plan is to have the mural up before the farmers market comes back around in the spring. A section of it, said Linnemeier, would be available for the adults and children of Red Springs to help paint.

Sumpter made the initial motion to accept the mural. The board then voted unanimously in favor of the proposed mural.

“We look forward to seeing its completion,” Henderson said.

—Debra Graham, who sits on the town’s planning board, presented a proposed mission and vision statement of the comprehensive plan of the town that the municipality’s planning board had recommended.

The mission statement reads as follows:

“The town of Red Springs is a family friendly community that serves its citizens and supports their quality of life … providing opportunities for economic growth and educational enrichment while maintaining fiscal responsibility and affordable living.

“The town of Red Springs is a welcoming community,” the statement continues, “its heritage and its optimal location will spur economic growth and attract new residents through efforts aligned with equity and diversity, support for local businesses, and community and power development.”

The planning board, she said, had approved by unanimous consent that the mission and vision statement be adopted.

The Red Springs Board of Commissioners followed with its own unanimous vote, supporting its adoption by the town.

