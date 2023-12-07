Ethan Jackson was declared the winner of the Rock 103 ‘Rock Your World’ $1600 Scholarship and is seen here standing with Rock 103’s The Greek! Upon winning, Ethan immediately gifted the scholarship to his younger brother, Evan, a senior at St. Pauls High School.

Seven qualifiers from the Rock Your World Scholarship contest met at Robeson Community College for the reverse drawing held on Tuesday. Contestants came from as far away as Wake County to compete in the competition. Photo features contestants standing with Rock 103’s The Greek.

LUMBERTON — “It’s the best phone call I ever made,” stated Ethan Jackson as he was leaving Robeson Community College on Tuesday. Moments earlier he was declared the winner of the $1,600 “Rock Your World” Scholarship, through a reverse drawing in which he was the last person standing.

“I was trying to get it for my brother, so if he wanted to go to college,” stated Ethan who is a diesel mechanic at Brian’s Big Rigs in St. Paul’s. Ethan’s brother, Evan, is a senior at St. Paul’s High School.

“Hopefully when he’s rich, I won’t have to work anymore,” Ethan said while laughing and poking his brother in the arm, who was right by his side.

“I’m very thankful for my amazing, loving brother,” said Evan, while grinning from ear to ear. “It feels unreal, I just didn’t see it happening.”

But it did happen.

Seven qualifiers from the contest met at RCC during the holiday craft fair at Robeson Community College, which was part of the Community Christmas event. At 12 noon, the drawing of names began and one-by-one contestants were eliminated, leaving Ethan and his brother, Evan, who was also a qualifier.

“When it got down to the two of us, I knew either way, he was going to win the scholarship,” Ethan said.

Also on the list of qualifiers was the Jackson brother’s Uncle, Kyle, who also works at Brian’s Big Rigs.

“We have Rock 103 playing at the shop all the time,” stated Kyle. “They don’t make good music like they used to… there’s nothing like classic rock. I kept hearing about the program and I said, ‘You know what, what’s one phone call?’ And then from there, I started talking smack to these fellas and got them in it, and look, he’s about to go school for free.”

“It was definitely worth the little effort we put into it, it has paid off big time,” Kyle said. “I’m so excited about this.”

Evan plans on using the scholarship to study a trade program at RCC, mentioning welding as one of his top choices. After completing the program, Evan says he plans to “make a lot of money.”

About the Scholarship

The ‘Rock Your World’ Scholarship was a contest held by Rock 103, a broadcast station of Cumulus Media, in partnership with Robeson Community College. To qualify, individuals simply had to tune into Rock 103 during the morning and afternoon for opportunities to call in and enter. The scholarship allows the winner to enroll in any credential program at the college, including continuing education and curriculum programs.

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer for Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at [email protected].