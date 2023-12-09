LUMBERTON— Meet Rocky! He is abou 9 months old, small/medium mix breed (pit bull and chihuahua). Petfinder did a DNA test and this is what came back. He is about 45 pounds and was found as a stray in June of 2022. Rocky has been in boarding ever since and has been neutered. He is up to date on his vaccines. He is looking for a home to call his own and a family to give him unconditional love. If you are interested in meeting this wonderful boy, contact Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of NC at 910-740-6843.