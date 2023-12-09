LUMBERTON — On Oct. 1, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies, detention officers and civilian staff started their “No Shave November” fundraiser.

The staff were allowed to grow beards at a donation cost of $25 per month through the end of December.

Typically, only a few officers within certain divisions are allowed to wear full beards. Female officers and civilian female personnel can participate by painting their fingernails lavender, dying portions of their hair, or incorporating lavender-colored hair extensions.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said funds would be donated to the Empty Stockings Fund in an effort to assist the Robeson County Department of Social Services.

Thanks in part to the Sheriff’s Office and others, the Empty Stocking Fund has passed the $20,000 mark on it’s way to ensuring children in need in Robeson County have gifts on Christmas day.

Donations help fund a $60 voucher per eligible child. The Empty Stocking Fund was established in the late 1970s to help children who might otherwise not have any presents to open on Christmas Day. Since 1996, the fund has raised close to $1.8 million, enough to help about 36,000 children.

How to donate: There are four ways to donate: by visiting The Robesonian at 2175 Roberts Ave. in Lumberton between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; sending donations to Lumber River United Way, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 301 N Water St, Lumberton, N.C., 28358; by using a credit card and calling either Linda Currie at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235; or online by going to www.lumberriveruw.org, clicking the donate button, filling out the necessary information and selecting Empty Stocking Fund-Robeson County.

If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, please provide that information and it will be included. The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations of $500 or more if that request is made.

Donors will receive a cash receipt for the current tax year. All donations will go to the Robeson County Department of Social Services.