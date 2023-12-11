Dr. Tracy E. Bullard, MD, FAAFP, a family physician in Charlotte, has achieved the Degree of Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP).

The AAFP is the national medical association representing nearly 127,600 family physicians, residents and medical students. Prior to moving to Charlotte, Bullard has served North Carolina residents for more than 20 years, primarily in Robeson and surrounding counties.

Criteria for receiving the AAFP Degree of Fellow consist of a minimum of six years of membership in the organization, extensive continuing medical education, participation in public service programs outside of medical practice, conducting original research and serving as a teacher in family medicine.

Established in 1971, the AAFP Degree of Fellow recognizes Family Physicians who have distinguished themselves through service to family medicine and ongoing professional development.

Bullard was inducted into this year’s class and the degree was conferred at the North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians Winter Conference in Asheville.

A graduate of Duke University, Bullard earned her medical degree at UNC Chapel Hill School of Medicine. She completed her postgraduate training at Duke/Southeastern Regional AHEC in Fayetteville. She said she most enjoys partnering with patients to work toward excellence in health and particularly in the area of prevention.