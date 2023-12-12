ROBESON COUNTY – Communities in Schools of Robeson County has received $6,000 from Tri-Warriors Triathlon Club in Pembroke to support the BakPak program.

The BakPak program is provided by Communities in Schools while partnering with Prospect Community Church Women in Faith.

“BakPak provides healthy snacks and foods to identified students at-risk of food insecurity at the elementary schools for the Public Schools of Robeson County,” said a news release. “This award will work specifically with our BakPak Program for Prospect and Pembroke Elementary Schools.”

The Mission of Communities In Schools is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life.

“The BakPak Program is one way we strive to carry out this mission,” the release said. “Identified students are provided healthy foods and snacks every weekend and holidays. This program is a partnership with community agencies and organizations, the faith-based community, individual donors and volunteers.

The Tri-Warriors Triathlon Club of Pembroke has higher goals than just competing in triathlons.

In 2010, the club established Robeson County’s first youth triathlon. The primary goals for this club were to introduce the sport of triathlon to the youth in the Pembroke and surrounding communities and to promote a healthier lifestyle, which is a great need in our county.

The 6,000 in funds contributed to Communities In Schools for the BakPak program at Prospect Community Church resulted from the Tri-Warriors Youth Triathlon held on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Pembroke on August 26.

This is an annual event.

A special thanks is extended to the many sponsors who helped make this event possible. As a result of their commitment to this endeavor, Tri-Warriors Triathlon Club was able to make this much needed contribution to the BakPak Program.

If you are interested in supporting the BakPak Program for Communities in Schools, please call Dr. Danny R. Stedman, executive director, at 910-633-4816 or email him at [email protected].