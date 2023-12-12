LUMBERTON – A student who attends Pembroke Middle School has been suspended after a handgun was found in his possession on Monday, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County.

The 15-year-old, whose name is being withheld because of his age, was suspended after a tip from another student led school administration to the discovery of a handgun in his backpack.

The handgun was not loaded.

There were no reported injuries.

“We commend the student who bravely reported information about the weapon to school administration. The tip allowed school administration to respond quickly and remove the weapon from the student’s possession,” said Jessica Sealey, the chief communications officer for Public Schools of Robeson County.

The teen will face a 10-day suspension followed by a hearing to determine if he is looking at a 365-day suspension.

“As required by law, a student who brings or possesses a firearm or destructive device on school property or at a school-sponsored event must be suspended for 365 days, unless the superintendent modifies – in writing – the required 365-day suspension for an individual student on a case-by-case basis,” states the Public Schools of Robeson County’s policy 4333.

This policy outlines prohibited behaviors on school campuses including weapons and clearly states that such behaviors will not be tolerated.

“The safety of our students and staff members is our top priority. We will continue to ensure that every measure is taken to preserve safe learning environments for all students across the district,” Sealey said.