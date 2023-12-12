Boy Scout Will Wilson, right, the grandson of Councilman Leroy Rising, leads the pledge of allegiance during Monday’s installment ceremony at City Hall.

Lumberton City Councilman Alfred Douglas, center, takes the oath of office from Judge Diane Phillips Surgeon, second from right, during Monday’s installment ceremony at City Hall.

LUMBERTON — Bruce Davis was sworn in for a third term as Lumberton’s mayor, Alfred Douglas joined City Council for the first time and three other members of the board began new terms during Monday’s installment ceremony held at City Hall.

Davis, Douglas and City Council members Leroy Rising, Karen Higley and Eric Chavis each took the oath of office in front of a couple hundred family, friends and residents assembled to observe the beginning of the council’s new term.

“While I may be in the spotlight, this day is not about me — it’s about you,” said Davis, the mayor since 2015, in brief remarks after taking the oath. “It’s about council’s coming together eight years ago and declaring that Lumberton can be and must be more, and setting the work to create a better future for our town. It’s about everyone who has worked so hard to turn our vision into a reality, and has challenged the status quo by agreeing to serve as city appointees and boards.”

Davis won reelection by defeating John Cantey, who continues on the board as councilman representing Precinct 5, and businessman Leland Fuller.

Douglas was the only official installed Monday who was not already holding their office. Douglas, a write-in candidate, defeated Erich Von Hackney by five votes in the race to replace Chris Howard representing Precinct 6 after Howard chose not to seek reelection.

“All campaigns are hard, but a write-in campaign is really, really hard,” Douglas said in his inaugural remarks. “I thank my dedicated, hard-working supporters for boots-on-the-ground and door-to-door networking. You made the difference, you made the campaign successful.”

Douglas stated he is looking forward to working with the rest of council, and with the residents of Precinct 6, which includes parts of South Lumberton and downtown, to address issues facing that community.

“I’d love to see industrial pick up,” Douglas told The Robesonian after Monday’s ceremony. “Everybody wants to see crime go back down. That’s areas where I see the improvement of my community. Some of the effects of the hurricanes still exist, so hopefully in four years we can accomplish some things in that area and look to see some growth in industrial, which will create more jobs.”

Rising, Higley and Chavis also gave remarks after each began their third term on council.

Rising, who represents parts of North Lumberton and Highland Park in Precinct 1 and won reelection with 78.0% of the vote, pointed to rhetoric used during the campaign stating that the board is frequently a “split council” which requires the mayor’s vote to break ties, but said that according to the city clerk’s review of council minutes there have been over 600 motions made in the last five years, with just three tied votes, about one-half of one percent.

“I want to tell you that your council is here and we are doing the decision-making, we are not a split council, and we’re doing it to the best of our ability,” Rising said. “This council is committed to represent their precinct, and we will continue to debate, compromise and vote on issues that are in the best interests of the entire population of Lumberton.”

He also said he likes that City Council positions are nonpartisan, allowing for the board and the city to come together as one without the cloud of partisan politics hanging over the city’s business.

“You don’t have to be a Democrat or a Republican to hold a City Council position,” Rising said. “But we all can be an American, and respect our neighbors, the city staff and our employees and the businesses that are passing through Lumberton. … Let us all steer clear of personal agendas and attacks on others, and work together to take Lumberton to the next four years with positivity, excitement and a sincere commitment to do our part.”

Higley, who won reelection with 74.6% of the vote in East Lumberton’s Precinct 4, also mentioned a desire for unity in her remarks.

“We don’t have to have a flood or something bad to happen to realize that we’re all one,” Higley said. “We live here because we want to be here. We’re a city family. As always, families have their differences, but we’re still family and this is our home. We can and will be ‘Lumberton strong.’ I ask that you pray for our city, state and country, for the safety and well-being of all, and peace on earth. Where there is hope, there’s faith, and where there is faith, miracles happen.”

Chavis, whose reelection in West Lumberton’s Precinct 7 was close enough to require a recount in a three-way race against Laura Sampson and Jan Maynor, also cited faith as he spoke, and was one of several to thank city staff for the daily work they do to keep the city operating.

“I desire your prayers as I go on and do what God would have me to do, to do the right thing and make the right decisions; sometimes it ain’t easy, and it’s a good thing we’ve got a good council and a good staff to work with,” Chavis said. “The staff at the City of Lumberton makes me look good sometimes, when I have an issue and I go to the staff or anybody that’s in a leadership role, they’re always good for working along with me and trying to get things done.”

Councilman Owen Thomas of Precinct 8 was selected as mayor pro tem for the next two years. By statute, the position goes to the longest-serving member of council who has not previously held the position; Higley was mayor pro tem for the last two years.

No further business was conducted during Monday’s meeting, though the mayor and members of council were clear they’re ready to “go to work” for the people of Lumberton.

“I would like to accomplish as much as we’ve done in the last four years,” Davis told The Robesonian after the ceremony. “But that may be a higher mark — but we’re going to try. We’ve been doing some pretty good work since the election was over — you’ll hear about it later.”

Lumberton City Council will hold its next regular meeting on Jan. 8.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected].