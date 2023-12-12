PEMBROKE – A student who attends the University of North Carolina at Pembroke told the Town Council on Dec. 4 that someone is going to die if something isn’t done to help protect those students and residents who live in apartment buildings across from campus.

The student, her father and another UNCP student spoke about the troubling situation during a public comments portion of the council’s regular monthly meeting.

The three concerned individuals and their exact location are not being named because of concerns of retaliation.

The one student’s father was the first to speak, introducing himself as a concerned parent of a University of North Carolina at Pembroke student.

“To set the stage,” he said, “this past weekend at about 2 o’clock in the morning, and my daughter is trying to call me. I can’t hear the phone because I turn the ringer off at night. Two o’clock in the morning, and we’re all pretty much fast asleep. She’s calling everybody in the family – ‘Can’t get to you.’

“Finally, she gets through to my youngest daughter. She walks downstairs and says, ‘Dad, somebody’s shooting up (her) apartment,” he recalled. “So, her text says – and I read it the next day – ‘Please answer. My apartment is getting shot up. Please answer. Dad. We’re getting shot up. He has an AR (assault rifle).’ “

The parent told the board and those in attendance at the council meeting that it was not the first time this has taken place in the vicinity of his daughter’s residence.

“This is a recurring event every weekend,” he said. “And this is a UNCP student that has no room to go on campus, to live on campus, where the campus police are patrolling at night. They have 21 on the force. From what I understand, the town has two that patrol at night. Two! For the whole town of Pembroke. And so, when that happened, the UNC-P police officer came across the street, probably in less than 20 seconds, turned his lights on. Said he didn’t see a weapon. He called them (Pembroke police). They showed up, and everybody moved out.”

The father said every weekend his daughter has a story – girls getting thrown through windows, girls passing out in the parking lot.

“So, I looked up the UNCP police record,” he said. “They had 46 calls in a span of September to now. That means all those five people, that’s one call every 10 days. For them (his daughter and roommate), it’s one call every other day. They’ve had 95. Two people – 95 calls in that span since September.”

He asked rhetorically, “Who’s gonna protect them? Who’s gonna protect y’all? How many times have you heard a gunshot, and they show up, clear everything out, only for it to happen again? The normalcy of people getting shot up and feeling comfortable carrying weapons in an open forum is not right.”

At that point, his allotted three minutes expired.

In a separate conversation on Monday, Interim Pembroke Police Chief Adrian Hunt said his department has increased patrols in the area of the students’ apartment building.

“We’re currently trying to get an armed security company to patrol out there so they have them on site,” Hunt said on Monday. “We’ve spoken with them (the apartment company) about what they should be doing as far as keeping some of the locals who don’t live there with vehicle passes. They say they tow when people don’t have a parking pass for the parking lot.

“We’ll see if they make more visits out there.”

The Pembroke Police, Hunt said, has met and talked with parents whose children reside in the apartment complex.

“There are talks with the company,” he said, referring to the business that operates the apartment rentals. “We were going to attempt to have people out there work extra security, but they decided not to go that route.”

UNCP Statement

The university issued the following statement on Tuesday:

“UNCP is committed to fostering a secure, supportive environment for all students, faculty and staff, and is considered one of the safest campuses in the UNC system.

“The university has multiple on-campus housing options for students and does not own any off-campus residential facilities. The incident discussed at last week’s town council meeting occurred at non-university-owned apartments outside of the campus jurisdiction. However, university leadership has met with the student and the parents and has been in communication with local law enforcement as well as the apartment complex management to discuss safety and security concerns.”

UNC-Pembroke Police and Public Safety maintains close relationships and mutual aid agreements with all municipal departments within Robeson County, including the Pembroke Police Department and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The university’s team of more than 20 police officers primarily patrol the school’s campus but do respond to calls for assistance from local agencies, the statement read.

“UNC-Pembroke Police and Public Safety offer a variety of crime prevention and safety classes throughout the year which are open to anyone in the campus community. UNCP also uses a public safety app called LiveSafe, which allows students to share their location with police during an emergency, request a campus escort, report suspicious activity and discreetly contact police without having to dial 9-1-1.

Details on shooting

During the Dec. 4 council meeting, the student followed her father’s comments at the podium, recounting what transpired over the previous weekend.

“So, I’m laying in bed. It’s 1 or 2 a..m. I hear about 10 gunshots right outside my window,” the young woman said. “I run into my roommate’s room. She’s already got the police on the phone. Some moments pass, and I look out. I see a man standing outside with an assault rifle. Right outside my window.

“As soon as I see that, I step back and said, ‘Oh, my God. He has an AR.’ As soon as I said that,” she added, “10 more shots were fired. We’re on the ground. All I know to do is sit down and cover. We go and hide in the bathroom for the remainder of the night. I’m very familiar with guns, and I know it’s an AR. My dad has trained me in gun safety. He has spent the majority of his career either deployed or training for deployment. So I’m very familiar with guns.”

She paused.

She sighed deeply.

“Sorry. I just cannot wrap my head around there only being four or five policemen for the whole city of Pembroke. But yet 21 for campus,” she said. “I’m tired of the excuse that campus can’t help us. ‘It’s not in our jurisdiction.’ We are students. We cannot live on campus. There is no room on campus. These are built for us. You cannot use the excuse, ‘That is not in our jurisdiction.’

“A student is going to die,” she blurted out. “A student could have died last night (Dec. 3). The shots could have gone through my window and killed me as soon as I looked out the window. I feel like the adults who are supposed to be keeping me safe are not keeping me safe. I truly thought I was going to die that night. I didn’t know if he was going to shoot up the apartment, shoot through the window or anything.”

The student said she and her roommate have conducted some research on UNC-Pembroke and the apartment buildings. It is her understanding that the university was the driving force behind the construction of the apartments.

The college needs 10,000 students to receive research grants to be a research school, she said.

”So, I believe that UNCP needs to be held accountable, and they need to back up the (town’s) police department ‘cause they’re the reason the apartments are there,” she said.

She said she wanted to feel proud to go to the school.

“I mean, I’ve had some of the best years of my life here,” the student said. “I do not feel proud right now. … I do not feel proud to be at UNC-P right now, and I think that needs to change. And, if it doesn’t, I feel a student’s life will be at risk.”

The other student then spoke. She, too, provided details of the weekend shooting.

She said she was speaking on behalf of all UNC-P students who live on and off the university campus.

She said she was studying on that Sunday night when she asked her boyfriend to check the window once she heard people yelling, “Don’t shoot. Don’t shoot.”

“As soon as he stepped away from the window,” the student said, “the first shots were fired. My roommate barges in checking out all of us and proceeds to check out my window where she sees a man holding an AR-15 right outside. I quickly called my mom considering he could easily have shot through my bedroom window. As soon as my mother answered the phone, she officially entered her worst nightmare hearing the second set of shots going off.”

They immediately hit the floor and found a safe place where the students remained for the next hour.

“Although police did show up to the scene, there’s only so much two officers on duty can do. As soon as they left, the parties resumed,” she said.

Considering they saw a suspect, the student said, they were never asked for a statement. Neither were they contacted by management, she said, in the wake of the shooting.

She said there have been multiple shootings that have occurred in the parking lot of her apartment building since August.

“As a student,” she said, “I should be able to trust people to be put in place for my safety. But we cannot fully rely on the two officers on call with Pembroke P.D. The 21 officers representing campus police should also be responsible for providing security for the students.”

