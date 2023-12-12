The Lopez family from Red Springs were parade-goers.

Hailey Clark, 13, gets an up close look at Christmas Parade from Main Street. She came with her parents.

Hector Osorto, 7, and 21-year-old Joanna Amador, of Red Springs, attended the Red Springs Christmas Parade.

Preston Parnell, 4, of Prospect gives a photographer a cautious eye at the Red Springs Christmas Parade.

Hector Osorto, 7, pulls away from his mother to snatch up candy tossed from floats and vehicles in the Red Springs Christmas Parade on Saturday afternoon.

Skylar Lester, 32, watches the Red Springs Christmas Parade with children Gabriel Lester,2, and Scarlet Hunt, 8.

Mya Locklear, 7, of Shannon, holds a small stuffed reindeer during the Pembroke Twilight Christmas Parade.

Debbie Locklear, 38, and 1-year- old Mercedes of Pembroke take in the Thursday Twilight Christmas Parade.

Some of the younger folks compete for candy at the Pembroke Twilight Christmas Parade.

Noah Locklear, 9, of Pembroke, was among spectators at Pembroke Twilight Christmas Parade on Thursday.

Jada Locklear, 6, of Pembroke, enjoyed scooping up the candy that was tossed to the young parade-goers during the Pembroke Twilight Christmas Parade.

James Jones, 62, of Prospect brought his son, Divous, 4, to share in the spirit of the Christmas Parade in Red Springs on Saturday. The parade drew a small but festive crowd downtown.

Dakea Barnes, 27, holds 8-month-old Skye Dessa Stephens while daughter Angel Howell, 10, also watches the parade from Main Street in Pembroke.

From left, Emeree, 6, Jase, 9, and 7-year-old Haielee Chavis of Pembroke enjoyed the sights and sounds of the Pembroke Twilight Christmas Parade late Thursday afternoon.

