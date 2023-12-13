THIS WEEK IN HISTORY

Robeson County History:

Dec. 16: In 1973, a report in the Robesonian stated that a “Robeson Tuscarora Leader” had been acquitted on a charge of interfering with federal officers. “Elias Rogers, leader of a group of Robeson County Indians, was acquitted in U.S. Eastern District Court in Wilmington. Four Indians have been charged in connection with the theft of documents allegedly taken in November 1972 from the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Washington.”

Dec. 17: In 1923 The Robesonian reported that $9,265 in Pension Money would be distributed to 70 Confederate veterans and 92 widows of veterans in Robeson County. About 400 Confederate veterans in North Carolina would receive “Pension Money for Christmas.”

Dec. 17: in 2018 the Robesonian reported on a Lumberton police officer who died after he was struck by a vehicle while working an accident scene on Dec. 15, 2018. Officer Jason Quick, who was 31 years old and a father of two, died at Southeastern Regional Medical Center from the injuries he suffered when he was struck at 6:39 a.m. at Exit 22 on Interstate 95, according to the statement released by Capt. Terry Parker.

Dec. 17: A year ago, 2022 a headline and story in the Robesonian stated: “Lumbee Tribe to stop accepting MPRP applications Dec. 31.PEMBROKE — Lumbee Tribal Council members were told Thursday that the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina’s Mortgage Pandemic Relief Program will cease accepting applications on Dec. 31 due to the high volume of “urgent folders.”

North Carolina History:

Dec. 16: In 1870, the specially-designed Fresnel lens of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse was lit to mark Diamond Shoals. The lighthouse lit in 1870 is counted as the second of three at Cape Hatteras.

In 1794, Congress authorized the original 90-foot sandstone tower, completed in 1802. By the 1850s, complaints were voiced about the inadequacy of its light and, in 1861, during the Civil War, it was damaged by Union shelling.

After the war, top priority was given to the construction of a new lighthouse. Upon completion, the lighthouse, measuring 180 feet from the foundation to the light, and 208 feet from the base of the building to the top of its roof, was the world’s tallest. It remains the tallest brick lighthouse in the country.

In 1935, shoreline erosion threatened the lighthouse and it was abandoned. In its place, a skeleton tower was built to the northwest above Buxton Woods. The Civilian Conservation Corps helped stabilize the area and, in January 1950, the 1870 tower was reactivated.

In 2000, the National Park Service moved the lighthouse one-half mile west to save it from the encroaching Atlantic Ocean. The lighthouse is open to the public on a seasonal basis.

Dec. 17. In 1903, Orville and Wilbur Wright made their first successful powered flight in a heavier-than-air craft. The story of the Wright brothers began in Dayton, Ohio, where they owned and operated a bicycle store. Seasonal slumps in sales forced the brothers to expand, and they decided to try designing a self-propelled aircraft. After six years of studying the principles of flight, the Wright brothers developed several prototypes, some gliders and others self-propelled, and began looking for proving grounds along the east coast.

Their search ultimately led them to Dare County’s Kill Devil Hills, where strong winds provided lift and sandy grounds increased chances of a safe landing. After months of setbacks and unsuccessful attempts, at 10:53 on the morning of December 17 the Wright Flyer, under its own power, defied gravity for twelve seconds, clearing a distance of one hundred feet.

Twenty-nine years later, in 1932, the State of North Carolina erected a monument at Kill Devil Hills, where the historic flight took place. Orville Wright was the guest of honor at the ceremony.

Dec. 18: “Cherokee Clay” and Wedgwood Pottery: On Dec. 18, 1767, an agent of England’s Wedgwood potteries finished extracting several tons of fine white clay from the mountains of North Carolina.

By the 1740s, people in England and across the American colonies knew of the valuable white clay deposits in the Cherokee region of the North Carolina mountains. A British patent was filed around 1744 “for the production of porcelain from an earthy mixture, produced by the Cherokee Nation in America.

With increasing interest in creating porcelain in England and the colonies, Josiah Wedgwood launched efforts to secure what was called Cherokee Clay. He hired an agent, Thomas Griffiths, to travel to America to conduct the business. Griffiths went to the Indian settlement of Ayoree in what is now Macon County to negotiate an arrangement for the purchase of five to six tons of Cherokee Clay. The clay was carried down the mountains by pack horses. Griffiths delivered the Cherokee Clay to Josiah Wedgwood in April 1768.

Because of the expenses incurred, Wedgwood never pursued additional shipments of the clay. His supply lasted 15 years. In 1783, he wrote that Cherokee Clay was the basis of his newly manufactured biscuit porcelain.

Dec. 20: Bewitched in Tennessee: On December 20, 1820, Tennessee farmer and Edgecombe County native John Bell died at his home in Robertson County, Tennessee. Decades later, Bell’s demise was attributed to the “Bell Witch,” a poltergeist that allegedly tormented the family between 1817 and 1821.

There are no contemporary sources for the legend. The earliest known mention was published in an 1886 history of Tennessee. The first full treatment was written in 1894 by newspaper publisher Martin Van Buren Ingram, supposedly based on a reminiscence in the diary of an adult son of Bell who was a child at the time of the purported events. The original copy of the diary has never surfaced. All subsequent accounts derive from or elaborate on Ingram’s book.

According to Ingram, an invisible entity with a female persona physically and verbally harassed members of the Bell family, especially John and his daughter Betty. The witch supposedly poisoned Bell with a mysterious potion.

Various theories for the witch’s origin and motives rely on Ingram’s “evidence” and often contradict the historical record.

The Bell Witch story partially inspired the film The Blair Witch Project. A number of recent films and television shows have been made about the Bell Witch legend itself.

Nation and World History:

Dec. 16. In 2000, President-elect George W. Bush selected Colin Powell to become the first African-American secretary of state.

Dec. 17: The Wright Brothers’ first flight; On Dec. 17, 1903, Wilbur and Orville Wright of Dayton, Ohio, conducted the first successful manned powered-airplane flights near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, using their experimental craft, the Wright Flyer. In 1777, France recognized American independence. In 1933, in the inaugural NFL championship football game, the Chicago Bears defeated the New York Giants, 23-21, at Wrigley Field. In 2017, “The Last Jedi” took in $220 million in its debut weekend in North America, good for the second-best opening ever and behind only its predecessor, “The Force Awakens.” Dec. 18, Donald Trump is impeached for the first time.The U.S. House impeached Trump on two charges, sending his case to the Senate for trial; the articles of impeachment accused him of abusing the power of the presidency to investigate rival Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election and then obstructing Congress’ investigation. (It was the first of two Trump impeachment trials that would end in acquittal by the Senate.) In 1865, the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, abolishing slavery, was declared in effect by Secretary of State William H. Seward.

Dec. 17. In 1892, Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s ballet “The Nutcracker” publicly premiered in St. Petersburg, Russia; although now considered a classic, it received a generally negative reception from critics.

Dec. 17. In 1940, Adolf Hitler signed a secret directive ordering preparations for a Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union. (The invasion, known as Operation Barbarossa, was launched in June, 1941.)

Dec. 19. Bill Clinton is impeached in 1998. President Bill Clinton was impeached by the Republican-controlled House for perjury and obstruction of justice. (Clinton was subsequently acquitted by the Senate.)

Dec. 19. In 1777, during the American Revolutionary War, Gen. George Washington led his army of about 11,000 men to Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, to camp for the winter.

Dec. 19. In 1907, 239 workers died in a coal mine explosion in Jacobs Creek, Pennsylvania.

Dec. 19. In1972, Apollo 17 splashed down in the Pacific, winding up the Apollo program of manned lunar landings.

Dec. 19. In 2001, the fires that had burned beneath the ruins of the World Trade Center in New York City for the previous three months were declared extinguished except for a few scattered hot spots.

Dec. 19. In 2003, design plans were unveiled for the signature skyscraper — a 1,776-foot glass tower — at the site of the World Trade Center in New York City.

Dec. 19. In 2022, the House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump for the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection, calling for accountability for the former president and “a time of reflection and reckoning.”

Dec. 20. the Louisiana Purchase is completed in 1803. The Louisiana Purchase was completed as ownership of the territory was formally transferred from France to the United States.

Dec. 20. In 1860, South Carolina became the first state to secede from the Union as all 169 delegates to a special convention in Charleston voted in favor of separation.

Dec. 20. In 2005, a federal judge ruled that “intelligent design” could not be mentioned in biology classes in a Pennsylvania public school district, delivering a stinging attack on the Dover Area School Board.

Dec. 21. Gen. Sherman concludes the ‘March to the Sea’ during Civil War in 1864. During the Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman concluded their “March to the Sea” as they captured Savannah, Georgia.

Dec. 21. In 1620, Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower went ashore for the first time at present-day Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Dec. 21. In 1891, the first basketball game, devised by James Naismith, is believed to have been played at the International YMCA Training School in Springfield, Massachusetts. (The final score of this experimental game: 1-0.)

Dec. 21. In 1995, the city of Bethlehem passed from Israeli to Palestinian control.

Dec. 21. In 2017, the U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to denounce President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, largely ignoring Trump’s threat to cut off aid to any country that went against him.

Dec. 22. In 1944, during the World War II Battle of the Bulge, U.S. Brig. Gen. Anthony C. McAuliffe rejected a German demand for surrender, writing “Nuts!” in his official reply.

Dec. 23. In 1997, a federal jury in Denver convicted Terry Nichols of involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing, declining to find him guilty of murder. (Nichols was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.)