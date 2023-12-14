PEMBROKE — Jamie Goins Strickland has worked as a counselor at Pembroke Middle School for more than a decade and each day she returns to her work inspired by the students she serves.

“My schoolchildren inspire me every day,” she said. “When a child reaches their potential regardless of their circumstance, that inspires me. When children use resilience to overcome their barriers, that inspires me.”

Goins Strickland can be seen each day encouraging students and lending a listening ear as they enter her office at the school.

“Jamie is a school counselor who leads with heart. She is always the first to congratulate staff and make sure students are being taken care of,” said Jadell Hawks, director of Student Support Services at PSRC.

Pembroke Middle School Principal Jeremiah Moore described Goins Strickland as courteous, reliable and someone who “always goes above and beyond for our students and staff.”

“We appreciate all she contributes to our school culture and community,” Moore added.

Goins Strickland admits she wears many hats as a school counselor and that the job has many important roles.

“But, the most important thing I can do for a child is to listen to them and let them know that I sincerely care about them and the issues they face. Children need a listening ear, someone who can teach them how to safely cope with stress and someone who will be their voice and advocate for them,” she said.

Goins Strickland said her favorite part of the job is “talking with students about their career goals and exploring different careers.”

“Just being able to hear about their future self gives me hope for a brighter future. We have some great students and with the right support, they will be able to achieve their goals. I believe that education can truly change the course of a student’s life, their family and the generations to come,” she said.

But, the job has its challenges, she said.

“The most challenging part of my job is not taking home the burdens of my students,” she said. “Our children carry such great stressors now more than ever. It is hard not to worry about them when I go home. I also know some students are in dire living conditions that I am unaware of. Therefore, I’m unable to help.”

Goins Strickland’s heart is at the center of her daily work.

“My passion for helping others motivates me to get out of bed each day,” she said.

“At Pembroke Middle, we are a team that works together to make a difference in our student’s lives. Even though we may not see the results as soon as we like, I know we are molding and shaping lives,” she said.

The counselor also wished to share an important message with members of the public.

“Reach out to our youth, let them know that they have a purpose in life, and that they are the hope for our future,” she said.

When she’s not working, Goins Strickland enjoys spending time with her family, friends and sorority sisters. She also enjoys attending church, traveling, taking trips to the beach and dining at new restaurants.

Jessica Sealey is the chief communications officer at Public Schools of Robeson County. Reach her by email at [email protected] .