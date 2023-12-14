SAINT PAULS — The Saint Pauls High School JROTC presented a check for $4,373 to St. Pauls Lions Foundation President Jeff Walters for the Loflin-Walker Fund.

“Under the leadership of 1st Sgt. John Gillespie, the amazing young men and women of the St. Pauls High School JROTC are extremely active in giving back to their community,” said Jeff Walters, St. Pauls Lions Foundation President. “We are proud that they have chosen the Loflin-Walker Fund as one of their service projects. Their dedication and hard work will help us continue to our mission to serve our community and those in need.”