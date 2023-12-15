LUMBERTON — The Empty Stocking Fund, which benefits children throughout the greater Robeson County area, has grown to $42,854 — thanks to the spirit of giving shown by business leaders, political leaders and the wonderful individuals in our community.
Donations help fund a $60 voucher per eligible child. The project is administered by the Lumber River United Way in Lumberton in partnership with The Robesonian and the Robeson County Department of Social Services.
This year’s total to date is just shy of the demand expected, according to United Way officials.
Amanda Jacobs, who has four children in the Lumber Bridge community, said the Empty Stocking Fund brought Christmas a little early this year.
“I told them that they (her children) had to pick out at least one outfit,” Jacobs said.
She said after that, her children had enough for a few toys, electronics, makeup and a few other gifts from Roses in Lumberton.
The Empty Stocking Fund was established in the late 1970s to help children who might otherwise not have any presents to open on Christmas Day. Since 1996, the fund has raised close to $1.8 million, enough to help about 36,000 children.
In the list that follows, you’ll find the generosity of many of those who have contributed so far, including one donation that came with a note from Kim Baker Smith.
“My mom used this program for my siblings and I, and at one time I had to use the Empty Stocking Fund for my kids,” the note stated. “I always want to be a blessing to three kids just as someone blessed us for Christmas. Thanks, Kim and Aaron Smith.”
The contribution was $180 — which pays for a $60 voucher for three children.
How to donate: There are four ways to donate: by visiting The Robesonian at 2175 Roberts Ave. in Lumberton between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; sending donations to Lumber River United Way, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 301 N Water St, Lumberton, N.C., 28358; by using a credit card and calling either Linda Currie at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235; or online by going to www.lumberriveruw.org, clicking the donate button, filling out the necessary information and selecting Empty Stocking Fund-Robeson County.
