Staff from the Village Inn show their donation toward the Empty Stocking Fund.

Jessica Sealey, left, with the Public Schools of Robeson County presents an Empty Stocking Fund donation to Clarissa Jackson with The Robesonian.

Ayden Rancke, right, hands over a check for $1,000 to Denise Ward, publisher of The Robesonian. The donation is for the Empty Stocking Fund in memory of Nana Pam.

LUMBERTON — The Empty Stocking Fund, which benefits children throughout the greater Robeson County area, has grown to $42,854 — thanks to the spirit of giving shown by business leaders, political leaders and the wonderful individuals in our community.

Donations help fund a $60 voucher per eligible child. The project is administered by the Lumber River United Way in Lumberton in partnership with The Robesonian and the Robeson County Department of Social Services.

This year’s total to date is just shy of the demand expected, according to United Way officials.

Amanda Jacobs, who has four children in the Lumber Bridge community, said the Empty Stocking Fund brought Christmas a little early this year.

“I told them that they (her children) had to pick out at least one outfit,” Jacobs said.

She said after that, her children had enough for a few toys, electronics, makeup and a few other gifts from Roses in Lumberton.

The Empty Stocking Fund was established in the late 1970s to help children who might otherwise not have any presents to open on Christmas Day. Since 1996, the fund has raised close to $1.8 million, enough to help about 36,000 children.

In the list that follows, you’ll find the generosity of many of those who have contributed so far, including one donation that came with a note from Kim Baker Smith.

“My mom used this program for my siblings and I, and at one time I had to use the Empty Stocking Fund for my kids,” the note stated. “I always want to be a blessing to three kids just as someone blessed us for Christmas. Thanks, Kim and Aaron Smith.”

The contribution was $180 — which pays for a $60 voucher for three children.

How to donate: There are four ways to donate: by visiting The Robesonian at 2175 Roberts Ave. in Lumberton between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; sending donations to Lumber River United Way, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 301 N Water St, Lumberton, N.C., 28358; by using a credit card and calling either Linda Currie at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235; or online by going to www.lumberriveruw.org, clicking the donate button, filling out the necessary information and selecting Empty Stocking Fund-Robeson County.

The Donors

All Star Services, $100

Allen Orthopedics PA, $500

Kim Baker Smith, $180

Murchison Biggs for Bo Biggs, $100

Biggs Park Mall, $250

Bloomingdale Church for Bloomingdale Church WMU, $100

Danny Britt for Danny Britt for NC Senate, $100

Geno Brunson, $60

Canady’s Services Inc., $300

Cascades Tissue Group – Wagram, $500

Chestnut Street Methodist Church Women in Mission, $500

City of Lumberton City Council members Leroy Rising, John Carroll, Karen Higley, John Cantey, Eric Chavis and Owen Thomas, $2,100

City of Lumberton Council Districts 1-8, $1,000

Clay Hamilton Insurance Agency, $150

Dianne & Steven Davis, $120

RubyDavis, “In memory of my parents Lena and Joe Davis,” Rowland, NC , $20

Dorsey Landscaping & Irrigation, $500

Rotary Club of Fairmont, $500

Fellowship Class Godwin Heights Baptist Church, $100

First Baptist Church of Lumberton Tuesday Morning Devotional Prayer Group; Adolfo Barrios, Oral Chesire, Jim Driscol, William Gentry, Richard Hanna, Randy Jones, Malcolm McLean, Jeff Prince, Johnny Smith, Tony Thompson, John Turner, John Underwood, Terry Williamson, $120

Robert Fisher for Bettina & Robert Fisher, $120

AmyFleishman “in honor of my wonderful mother – Chris Stephenson,” $200

Flo-Tite Valves and Controls, $250

Full Gospel Tabernacle of Lumberton for Ladies Silent Voices of Full Gospel Tabernacle of Lumberton, $200

Graham Law Firm, $150

Corrin J. Green, $100

Kena Grimsley, $50

Ernestine & James Haskins, $100

Donna Hodges for a “Faithful Friend,” $2,000

Inquirers’ Club, $50

Phillip C. Jarrell, LLC CPA, $100

Jean & Terry Stewart, $150

Bonnie & Jerry King, $100

James B. Kirkland III, $250

Naomi Lancaster, $20

Lumbee River EMC, $500

Lumberton Rotary Club, $500

Nancy & James Martin, $500

Kenneth & Margaret May, $240

Clyde McKee, $50

McKenzie Supply Co, $150

Miracle Supply Co, $200

Mountaire, $500

Msquare Construction Co, $300

Musselwhite, Musselwhite, Branch & Grantham, $150

Ann Neese, $50

Jerry Nye, $25

Oliver Oil Company, $6,000

Demetrice Patterson, $800

Patterson & Associates, PLLC, $300

Pinky Phillips in Loving Memory of Tim Bell – from employees & previous employees of Children’s Health Lumberton, $1,000

Precise Piping Precise Piping, $1,000

PSRC BOE, $1,109

Pattie & David Ramsaur, $250

Raynham Baptist Church, $500

Robeson-Lumberton Kiwanis, $1,000

Robeson County Commissioner Faline Dial, $300

Robeson County Commissioner Lance Herndon, $500

Robeson County Commissioner Tom Taylor, $1,000

Robeson County Church & Community Center, $500

Sampson Insurance Mgmt, $250

Lisa & Michael Schaeffer, $100

Shaw Office Supplies Shaw Office Supplies, $150

Southeastern Veterinary Hospital, $1,000

Kimberly Stentz, $200

Robeson County Commissioner Wixie Stephens, $250

Chris Stephenson, In memory of Gilbert & Bert Stephenson, $100

Judith & Franklin Stevenson , $500

Tabernacle Baptist Church – Adult Mens Flower Fund, $500

The Wooten Company, $300

Trinity Holiness Church, $600

Mary & William Tubb , $500

Village Inn Seafood & BBQ, $500

Mary Jo Walter, In memory of Pam Rancke, $500

Heather & Chris Walters, $500

We Care For You Homecare Corp, $150

Burnis Wilkins, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies, detention officers and civilian staff “No Shave November” fundraiser, $4,000

Woodemen of the World, $350

