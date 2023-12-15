ROWLAND — Southside-Ashpole Elementary School Library Media Coordinator Courtney Locklear is the recipient of the 2023 North Carolina Central University SLIS School Media Visionary and Academic Excellence Award.

The School Media Visionary and Academic Excellence Award is given to a student who demonstrates great promise to advance the field and professional practice in school media through their achievement of academic excellence in the MLS program.

Locklear walked across the stage at NCCU Saturday earning her Master of Library Science in School Media.

“I would like to congratulate Courtney on receiving the NCCU SLIS School Media Visionary and Academic Excellence Award,” said PSRC Media Supervisor Cindi Humphrey.

“This award is a testament to the dedication she has for providing service and support to the students and staff at Southside-Ashpole. I have watched Courtney grow as a Media Coordinator over the past year and I know she is very deserving of this award. Again, congratulations on this great accomplishment,” Humphrey added.

Locklear was nominated for the award by Dr. Etta Baldwin, who formerly served as PSRC’s media supervisor until her retirement effective Jan. 1. Balwin also serves as an adjunct professor of Library and Information Sciences at the university.

“I am truly grateful to have received this award,” Locklear said. “My professors at NCCU saw my passion for school media and the vision that I have for the school library. I envision the school library as the central hub for the school where students and staff can gather ideas, exchange point of views, and learn together.”

Locklear also shared words of gratitude to her peers for their support.

“A big shout out to all of the PSRC media coordinators! You all have been very welcoming and supportive,” she said.

“I would like to thank all of the educators and administrators who have taught me as a student and thank those that I had a chance to work with as an educator for all of their hard work and dedication. You truly have the power to influence your students to go out into the world and do great things,” Locklear added.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer. Reach her at [email protected].