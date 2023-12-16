LUMBERTON — There were lots of happy smiles this morning at Robeson Community College as employees lined up for grits, eggs, bacon, ham and biscuits that had been prepared by the chef instructors who teach in the culinary arts department.

RCC President Melissa Singler and her office hosted a “Grits and Gratitude” breakfast this morning to show her appreciation to faculty and staff for all their hard work, all year long.

One-by-one, employees lined up to get their fill of a home cooked holiday meal.

“On behalf of the President, we thank everyone for all that they do to help students achieve success at Robeson Community College,” the Executive Vice President Eric Freeman stated. “We appreciate everything that you do for RCC.”