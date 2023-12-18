LUMBERTON – Three rural highway intersections in Robeson County will be changed to roundabouts after the N.C. Department of Transportation won federal grants this fall for reducing carbon emissions.

According to a news release, the state agency will use the grants to build roundabouts at the following locations:

N.C. 71 and Oxendine School Road, halfway between Maxton and Red Springs;

N.C. 71 and Shannon Road, northeast of Red Springs;

N.C. 130 and N.C. 904, west of Fairmont.

The three projects have a combined estimated cost of $10.2 million, with 80% of that amount to be funded through the federal Carbon Reduction Program, the state said in a news release. The remaining 20%, or about $2 million, will come from N.C. DOT funds.

“This is wonderful news as we continue to look for ways to reduce traffic deaths across our county,” said Grady Hunt, a member of the N.C. Board of Transportation. “Because these important projects can be expensive, we’re grateful to our federal partners for helping us make a real difference in our communities.”

Roundabouts have a demonstrated record of reducing crashes involving fatalities or injured drivers or passengers by more than 60%, according to a 2020 study conducted by the state DOT’s Traffic Safety Unit.

Hunt, a Pembroke attorney, leads the Robeson County Vision Zero task force that includes elected officials and community leaders seeking to drive down highway deaths.

The grant, which was carved out of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, seeks to reduce travel delays caused by congestion and engine idling, the state DOT said. Roundabouts eliminate the traditional stop-and-go nature of a conventional intersection.

These three intersections also warrant roundabouts due to their traffic volumes, crash patterns and current design, such as the five-legged junction of N.C. 130 and N.C. 904, the state said.

The three projects still must be designed, and some additional right of way will be needed.

The department aims to start construction on them in 2026.