LUMBERTON – Last week in closed session, the members of the Public Schools of Robeson County voted during their regular monthly meeting to extend Superintendent Freddie Williamson’s contract to Dec. 12, 2027.

After 15 years serving as Hoke County Schools superintendent, Williamson was approved for the same position with the Public Schools of Robeson County in November 2020.

Williamson has experience serving as principal, director of Secondary School Education/Accountability, and director of personnel in Sampson County Public Schools.

He has also worked in the Scotland County Schools central office as an associate superintendent of Human Resources, auxiliary services and Student Support Services.

He has an extensive educational background, including his doctorate in Educational Leadership from Fayetteville State University.

Contracts also were extended to Dec. 12, 2027, for the following individuals:

● Jennifer Freeman, assistant superintendent of Student Services, Intervention and Support;

● Windy Dorsey-Carr, assistant superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability;

● Bobby Locklear, assistant superintendent of Auxiliary Services;

● Erica Setzer, chief finance officer;

● Jessica Sealey, chief communications officer;

● Dr. Debra Dowless, director of Curriculum and Instruction;

● Jamal Campbell, who will serve as assistant superintendent of Human Resources effective Jan. 17, 2024;

Board members also approved the following administration moves:

● Joyce Brown will serve as Red Springs Middle School’s principal effective Jan. 2, 2024. She currently serves as principal at Tanglewood Elementary School;

● Steven Sinclair will serve as principal at Red Springs High School, effective Jan. 16, 2024. He currently serves as principal at St. Pauls Middle School;

● Amanda Hastings will serve as principal at St. Pauls Middle School, effective Jan. 16, 2024. She currently serves as assistant principal at W. H. Knuckles Elementary School;

● Melinda Sellers will become interim principal at Tanglewood Elementary School, effective Jan. 2, 2024. Sellers previously retired from the district and had served most recently as principal at Peterson Elementary School;

● Carolyn Fowler will serve as an interim assistant principal at Red Springs Middle School, effective Jan. 2, 2024. Fowler currently works as an academic coach at the school;

● Charlette Imbufe will serve as assistant principal at Red Springs Middle School, effective Jan. 2, 2024. Imbufe currently works as an educator at Lumberton Junior High School;

● Jordan McGirt will serve as assistant principal at St. Pauls High School, effective Jan. 2, 2024. McGirt is currently an assistant principal at Red Springs Middle School.

According to a Public Schools of Robeson County news release, also approved was advertising for a new position of director of personnel. The administration moves were approved in a personnel report.

Additionally, board members voted to rescind the original approval of a right-of-way easement for NCDOT at Lumberton High School. The motion was then made by William Gentry to approve changing the previous utility easement to a permanent easement. Vonta Leach seconded the motion.

