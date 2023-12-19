PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina will have its first cultural control burn at the Lumbee Tribe Culture Center.

Tribal members, land owners, farmers and other interested people are invited to attend this event to observe and learn about the returning practice of controlled burning.

Historically, the Longleaf Pine ecosystem was created and maintained by lightning-initiated fires, as well as by American Indians who relied on fire to keep forests open for hunting, turpentine production, and agricultural practices. Continuing today, the most effective and economical tool for restoring the Longleaf pine ecosystem is fire.

The benefits of managing forested areas with prescribed fire include eliminating fuel on the forest floor, reducing the risk of wildfire, encourages natural regeneration of Longleaf and other plants that benefit wildlife, controls ticks and chiggers, releases nutrients and increases soil fertility and continuing the sacred and cultural usage of fire on Native lands.

Lumbee Tribal members interested in participating in the Lumbee Cultural Burn Association, please contact us for information on how controlled burns can help your lands.