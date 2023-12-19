Duke Energy Partners with the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. for Restoration Project at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center

Pembroke, NC (December 18, 2023) – On Monday, the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina welcomed a new partnership with Duke Energy with the announcement of a $150,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation. The funding will go toward renovations at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center. Duke Energy district Manager David McNeill visited the Lumbee Tribe Housing Complex on Monday to meet with Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery, Tribal Administrator Ricky Harris and the grant team who worked on the project. “It is an honor to support the Lumbee Tribe and its Cultural Center in Robeson County,” said David McNeill, district manager, Duke Energy. “This grant will support cultural arts programs and promote community engagement at the center. We are pleased to be a community partner and celebrate the culture, traditions and history of the Lumbee People.”

This is the second donation this month to support the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center. Tribal Chairman Lowery shared that this type of support guarantees the future sustainability of the Cultural Center. “We are thankful for the partnership that we have with Duke Energy and we appreciate the investment they are making into the Lumbee Tribe Culture Center,” said Lowery.

Tens of thousands of community members and visitors access the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on an annual basis. The 327 – acre Cultural Center property features a playground, the Adolph Dial Amphitheater, the Lumbee Tribe Aquatic Center Pool, the Cultural Center Lake, fishing areas, a tribal community garden and much more for the community.

Reach Tasha A. Oxendine by email at [email protected].