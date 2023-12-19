LUMBERTON — The Empty Stocking Fund, rose above the $50,000 threshold this week, thanks in part to a $1,500 check from Contempora Fabrics, an employee owned manufacturing plant with the “capacity to manufacture 2 million pounds of fabric each month.”

Other big donors to date are Oliver Oil Company with a $6,000 donation, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office “No Shave November” fundraiser bringing $4,000, Lumberton’s city council members, who rose $2,100 and a host of others who contributed between $20 and $1,000.

In the list that follows, you’ll find the generosity of many of those who have contributed so far, including one donation that came with a note from Kim Baker Smith.

“My mom used this program for my siblings and I, and at one time I had to use the Empty Stocking Fund for my kids,” the note stated. “I always want to be a blessing to three kids just as someone blessed us for Christmas. Thanks, Kim and Aaron Smith.”

The contribution was $180 — which pays for a $60 voucher for three children.

The Empty Stocking Fund benefits children throughout the greater Robeson County area, by providing a $60 voucher per eligible child to ensure children have gifts to open on Christmas morning. The project is administered by the Lumber River United Way in Lumberton in partnership with The Robesonian and the Robeson County Department of Social Services.

This year’s total to date is just shy of the demand expected, according to United Way officials.

The Empty Stocking Fund was established in the late 1970s to help children who might otherwise not have any presents to open on Christmas Day. Since 1996, the fund has raised close to $1.8 million, enough to help about 36,000 children.

How to donate: There are four ways to donate: by visiting The Robesonian at 2175 Roberts Ave. in Lumberton between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; sending donations to Lumber River United Way, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 301 N Water St, Lumberton, N.C., 28358; by using a credit card and calling either Linda Currie at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235; or online by going to www.lumberriveruw.org, clicking the donate button, filling out the necessary information and selecting Empty Stocking Fund-Robeson County.

The Donors

Oliver Oil Company, $6,000

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Detention Officers and civilian staff “No Shave November” fundraiser, $4,000

Lumberton Councilmembers Leroy Rising, John Carroll, Karen Higley, John Cantey, Eric Chavis and Owen Thomas, $2,100

An anonymous donor, $2,000

Hodges Donna, $2,000

An anonymous donor,$2,000

Contempora Fabrics, $1,500

PSRC BOE, Cabinet, Attorney $1,109

Robeson County Commissioner Tom Taylor, $1,000

Robeson – Lumberton Kiwanis, $1,000

Precise Piping, $1,000

City of Lumberton Council Districts 1-8, $1,000

An anonymous donor, $1,000

Pinky Phillips “in loving memory of Tim Bell, from employees and previous employees of Children’s Health Lumberton, $1,000

Southeastern Veterinary Hospital, $1,000

An anonymous donor, $1,000

Ayden in Memory of Nana Pam, $1,000

Demetrice Patterson, $800

An anonymous donor in memory of Samuel & Margie Foster and Paul Foster, $750

Trinity Holiness Church, $600

Allen Orthopedics PA, $500

Robeson County – Commissioner Lance Herndon, $500

Lumberton Rotary Club, $500

Heather & Chris Walters, $500

Mary & William Tubbs, $500

Mountaire, $500

Cascades Tissue Group – Wagram, $500

Dorsey Landscaping & Irrigation, $500

Robeson County Church & Community Center, $500

Lumbee River EMC, $500

On behalf of the Rotary Club of Fairmont, $500

Tabernacle Baptist Church – Adult Mens Flower Fund, $500

Chestnut Street Methodist Church Women in Mission, $500

Mary Jo Walter – In memory of Pam Rancke, $500

Judith & Franklin Stevenson, $500

Nancy & James Martin, $500

Raynham Baptist Church, $500

Village Inn Seafood & BBQ, $500

William Owen In loving memory of Dr. Arthur Eugene Douglas Jr, $400

Woodemen of the World, $350

Patterson & Associates PLLC, $300

The Wooten Company, $300

Canady’s Services Inc, $300

Robeson County Commissioner Faline Dial, $300

Msquare Construction Co, $300

Tom Smith, $300

Tabernacle Baptist Church – Adult Mens Flower Fund, $300

James B. Kirkland III, $250

RobCo Commissioner Wixie Stephens, $250

Biggs Park Mall, $250

Flo-Tite Valves and Controls, $250

Sampson Insurance, $250

Pattie & David Ramsaur, $250

Brigitte & Richard Pait, $250

Kenneth & Margaret May, $240

Miracle Supply Co, $200

Amy Fleishman in honor of “my wonderful mother – Chris Stephenson, $200

Kimberly Stentz, $200

Ladies Silent Voices of Full Gospel Tabernacle of Lumberton, $200

Brotherhood of Tabernacle Baptist Church, $200

Melissa Peterson, $200

Kim and Aaron Smith, $180

Musselwhite, Musselwhite, Branch & Grantham, $150

McKenzie Supply Co., $150

We Care For You, $150

Clay Hamilton Insurance Agency, $150

Jean & Terry Stewart, $150

Graham Law Firm, $150

Shaw Office Supplies, $150

Bettina & Robert Fisher, $120

Dianne & Steven Davis, $120

First Baptist Church of Lumberton Tuesday Morning Devotional Prayer Group; Adolfo Barrios, Oral Chesire, Jim Driscol, William Gentry, Richard Hanna, Randy Jones, Malcolm McLean, Jeff Prince, Johnny Smith, Tony Thompson, John Turner, John Underwood, Terry Williamson, $120

Danny Britt for NC Senate, $100

Phillip C. Jarrell, $100

Bo Biggs, $100

Bloomingdale Church WMU, $100

Corrin J. Green, $100

All Star Services, $100

Lisa & Michael Schaeffer, $100

Ernestine & James Haskins, $100

Chris Stephenson in memory of Gilbert & Bert Stephenson, $100

Fellowship Class Godwin Heights Baptist Church, $100

Bonnie & Jerry King, $100

Margaret Sayers in honor of Donnie Douglas, $100

Sally Pennington, $100

Jennifer Jones, $100

Geno Brunson, $60

Inquirers’ Club, $50

An anonymous donor, $50

Kena Grimsley, $50

Ann Neese, $50

Clyde McKee, $50

Patricia Hedgpeth, $50

Amy Locklear, $50

An anonymous donor, “God Bless & Multiply in Jesus Name, Amen. In honor of Jesus Christ.” $40

Jerry Nye, $25

In memory of my parents Lena & Joe Davis, Rowland, NC, $20

Naomi Lancaster, $20

Tara Dempster – Wishing you peace, joy, and live this Christmas and Always, $20