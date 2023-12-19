LUMBERTON — The Empty Stocking Fund, rose above the $50,000 threshold this week, thanks in part to a $1,500 check from Contempora Fabrics, an employee owned manufacturing plant with the “capacity to manufacture 2 million pounds of fabric each month.”
Other big donors to date are Oliver Oil Company with a $6,000 donation, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office “No Shave November” fundraiser bringing $4,000, Lumberton’s city council members, who rose $2,100 and a host of others who contributed between $20 and $1,000.
In the list that follows, you’ll find the generosity of many of those who have contributed so far, including one donation that came with a note from Kim Baker Smith.
“My mom used this program for my siblings and I, and at one time I had to use the Empty Stocking Fund for my kids,” the note stated. “I always want to be a blessing to three kids just as someone blessed us for Christmas. Thanks, Kim and Aaron Smith.”
The contribution was $180 — which pays for a $60 voucher for three children.
The Empty Stocking Fund benefits children throughout the greater Robeson County area, by providing a $60 voucher per eligible child to ensure children have gifts to open on Christmas morning. The project is administered by the Lumber River United Way in Lumberton in partnership with The Robesonian and the Robeson County Department of Social Services.
This year’s total to date is just shy of the demand expected, according to United Way officials.
The Empty Stocking Fund was established in the late 1970s to help children who might otherwise not have any presents to open on Christmas Day. Since 1996, the fund has raised close to $1.8 million, enough to help about 36,000 children.
How to donate: There are four ways to donate: by visiting The Robesonian at 2175 Roberts Ave. in Lumberton between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; sending donations to Lumber River United Way, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 301 N Water St, Lumberton, N.C., 28358; by using a credit card and calling either Linda Currie at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235; or online by going to www.lumberriveruw.org, clicking the donate button, filling out the necessary information and selecting Empty Stocking Fund-Robeson County.
The Donors
