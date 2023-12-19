LUMBERTON – A teenager died and another passenger sustained critical injuries early Tuesday morning in a single-vehicular crash on Interstate 95 in Lumberton, according to online sources that cited the Lumberton Police Department.

Based on online reports, the 17-year-old male was driving a 2009 Honda that crashed and overturned while traveling north on the interstate between mile markers 13 and 14.

The teen was thrown from the car, according to reports, and died from his injuries.

An 18-year-old female passenger, who suffered the serious injuries, was flown to the hospital, reports stated.

The identity of the 17-year-old driver has not been released.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Lumberton Police Officer Stephen Jacobs at 910-671-3845.

Jacobs was unavailable for further comment on Tuesday afternoon.

Capt. Terry Parker, communications officer for the police department, was also said to have left for the day on Tuesday.