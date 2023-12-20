FAIRMONT – The Fairmont Board of Commissioners largely held a ceremonial meeting on Tuesday night with the three newly re-elected commissioners sworn into office for another term.

Retired Chief District Court Judge Vanessa Burton gave the oath of office to incumbents J.J. McCree, Jan Tedder-Rogers and Heather Seibles in front of an audience of family, friends and townspeople during the board’s regular monthly meeting at the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center.

“Public service is an important part of the functioning and the security of our community,” Burton said. “So, we’re always grateful to have people who volunteer to serve their towns and to make their town better for the improvement of Robeson County.”

“I’m excited for you to each start your four-year terms,” she said.

Seibles took the oath with her three children, Halle Bethea, Hillary Bethea and Robert Conner II, by her side.

Over the past four years, we have seen major changes in our little town of Fairmont,” she said. “And I look forward to supporting the continued possible growth of my hometown.”

McCree was joined by his daughter, Nakea Hill, and granddaughter, Kiara Campbell.

Tedder-Rogers was sworn in with a Santa cap perched snugly on her head.

“We are a team. We’re still a team – the three of us, Heather, J.J. and myself. We ran as a team,” Tedder-Rogers said following her swearing in. “And you know, teamwork is what matters … This town is definitely moving forward with the help of our wonderful town manager. This man has done amazing work with this town of Fairmont. We would not be able to do what we’re getting ready to do. So, it will amaze you all, and it’s all coming from the help from our wonderful town manager. When we elected him, we did the right thing.

“Thank you very much for the confidence in voting for me with this team,” Tedder-Rogers said. “We will make you proud of Fairmont.”

In other business:

–By unanimous decision, Commissioner Clarence McNeill was selected as the new mayor pro team on the board. McCree made the initial motion on McNeill that was seconded by what Mayor Charles Kemp humorously referred to as “multiple people.”

—Kemp recognized the service of three town employees: Jenny Larson (25 years), Veronica Hunt (15 years) and Kaye Zumbrunnen (5 years).

—Kemp also made the time to recognize the abundant work that Town Manager Chestnut has accomplished on behalf of Fairmont since his arrival from Columbus Country in August 2022. Chestnut is a 20-year Army veteran.

He has been at the forefront of writing grant applications for the town, and the eight grants that have been awarded to Fairmont since August 8, 2022 to the present total more than $5.1 million. These include CDBG-NR – Neighborhood Revitalization ($950,000) to replace five to six home in the community; Department of Justice – Rural Violence Initiative ($150,000) to assist the Fairmont Police Department with juvenile justice issues; Brownfields Grant ($500,000) to assess the town’s former textile and tobacco properties to help get them redeveloped; Stormwater grant ($150,000) to address stormwater issues in town; and a state appropriation ($3.25 million) to build a new town hall.

“I don’t want him to get the big head,” McNeill said, “but we need to push him further.”

“We’re going to keep pushing him,” said Tedder-Rogers.

The mayor then had nice words to say about his integral sideman.

“I have served in elected office for the town of Fairmont for 46 years. I’m saying this from the most sincerity that I can say it. I have never worked with anyone on the level of a town manager like this gentleman to my left,” Kemp said, referring to Chestnut. “I’m not going to try to make this soupy and emotional and all that. But I am going to speak from my heart.

“The best thing that these six commissioners did a little over 15 months ago was to name this gentleman our town manager. Absolutely the best thing they’ve done. And they’ve done a lot,” the mayor continued. “I’ve had the honor and privilege of working with him the last 15 months. Every day. Every day we work. He’s more than a town manager to me. He is my brother. And I mean that from my heart. I’ve learned more from him these last 15 months than in many, many years. I’ve learned compassion; I’ve learned teamwork.”

Chestnut, a seemingly humble man who speaks of being completely content with his place in this former tobacco town near the South Carolina border, said to the board and those in attendance: “You know, commissioners, people say Jesus is the reason for the season, and I truly believe that,” he said. “I feel truly blessed just to be in this very room here right now. We have lots of stuff to do. It has not been about me from the beginning, that I can assure you.

“It’s just a very good place that we’re in as a town,” he said. “I would never sit up here and say anything is a result of myself. A lot of it is a result of what I’m allowed to do as a town manager. I’m going to try hard. The good news will not stop coming.”

Reach Michael Futch by email at [email protected].