UNCP’s GPAC welcomes Charl Brown, the actor who received a Tony Award nomination for his portrayal of Smokey Robinson in Broadway’s “Motown: The Musical” for a Jan. 19 performance.

PEMBROKE – Charl Brown, the actor who received a Tony Award nomination for his portrayal of Smokey Robinson in Broadway’s “Motown: The Musical,” is performing “Smokey & Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson” at the Givens Performing Arts Center at UNC Pembroke.

The show will be at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19. Tickets range from $19 to $29 for adults and $10 for children.

As the story goes, Smokey Robinson, a founder of Motown and one of the producers of “Motown: The Musical,” went backstage on opening night to look for Charl Brown, the handsome young actor who portrayed him in the show. When he found Charl backstage, he came up to him, smiled and said, “Hello, Me!”

This delightful story inspired a spectacular show celebrating the life, music and career of acclaimed singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson, once pronounced by Bob Dylan as America’s “greatest living poet.” Smokey Robinson’s career spans over four decades of hits. He has received numerous awards, including the Grammy Living Legend Award, NARAS Lifetime Achievement Award, Honorary Doctorate (Howard University), Kennedy Center Honors and the National Medal of Arts Award from the President of the United States. He has also been inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame.

The show includes Smokey’s biggest hits, including “Shop Around,” “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” “My Girl,” “I Second That Emotion” and “Tracks of My Tears.” Also included are songs from Brown’s Broadway history, including songs from “Hair,” “Jersey Boys,” “Pippin,” “Sister Act,” “The Wiz” and a medley of Smokey’s iconic songs, “Tears of a Clown” and “Being With You.”

Other spring GPAC shows include the Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra from Bulgaria on January 31, the international sensation STOMP on February 5, the String Queens on February 28 and Brass Transit, a tribute to the music of the band Chicago on March 21.

For tickets and a complete list of upcoming events, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910.521.6361.

