LUMBERTON – Robeson Community College recently received a hefty donation from Mountaire Farms. The company donated 500 pounds of chicken to RCC’s culinary arts program.

Jarrod Lowery from Mountaire Farms delivered the chicken to Robeson Community College, which was received by Cassidy Campbell, dean of public service and applied technology.

“Mountaire recently donated gloves and the original two trucks in RCC’s CDL Fleet,” stated Campbell. “They have been awesome supporters of RCC and we are so appreciative of this donation of 500lbs of chicken to the RCC culinary arts program.”

The chicken will be used by students learning to cook various cuisines, as well as for events that culinary arts students may cater for the college during the semester.

“We are so grateful for our partnership with Mountaire Farms,” stated Eric Freeman, the executive vice president of Robeson Community College. “They have been a major supporter of our college, having donated items to several programs including EMS, the truck driving academy, industrial technologies, health sciences, and now culinary arts. We thank them for this donation of chicken and their continued generosity towards our students.