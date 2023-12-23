Empty Stocking Fund Bowling Tournament Raises $25,625.00
LUMBERTON — The Housing Authority of the City of Lumberton (HACL) partnered with the Lumberton Bowling Center to host the Annual Empty Stocking Fund Bowling Tournament on Dec. 9 at the Lumberton Bowling Center.
This year’s tournament featured 105 bowlers from 21 different teams, sponsored by 30 local businesses.
Collectively, the group raised $25,625.00 for the Empty Stocking Fund, shattering the previous record of $22,000 which was set last year.
All Lumberton City Council Members and Robeson County Board of Commissioners helped to provide more than $5,000 to the tournament, with Commissioners Wixie Stephens and Tom Taylor leading the way.
Additionally, Precise Piping and the Lumberton/Robeson Kiwanis combined provided a total of $2,000 to the tournament.
The Empty Stocking Fund Bowling Tournament began back in 2001 with the Lumber River Council of Governments, since its inception including this year’s tournament the Empty Stocking Fund Bowling has raised a grand total of $185,712.
“This tournament shows the true character of Robeson County, we hear bad news about our County throughout the year, but this tournament and the Empty Stocking Fund has been a yearly testament to the compassion and generosity of the people that live in this great County,” said Adrian Lowery, Lumberton Housing Authority Director, who serves as the tournament director.
The Empty Stocking Fund benefits children throughout the greater Robeson County area, by providing a $60 voucher per eligible child to ensure children have gifts to open on Christmas morning. The project is administered by the Lumber River United Way in Lumberton in partnership with The Robesonian and the Robeson County Department of Social Services.
This year’s total to date is just shy of the demand expected, according to United Way officials.
The Empty Stocking Fund was established in the late 1970s to help children who might otherwise not have any presents to open on Christmas Day. Since 1996, the fund has raised close to $1.8 million, enough to help about 36,000 children.
How to donate:
There are four ways to donate: by visiting The Robesonian at 2175 Roberts Ave. in Lumberton between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; sending donations to Lumber River United Way, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 301 N Water St, Lumberton, N.C., 28358; by using a credit card and calling either Linda Currie at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235; or online by going to www.lumberriveruw.org, clicking the donate button, filling out the necessary information and selecting Empty Stocking Fund-Robeson County.
