PEMBROKE — On Friday at about 2:31 p.m., deputies from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1900 block of Philadelphus Road in Pembroke in reference to a helicopter crash.

Upon the arrival of deputies, human remains were discovered inside a helicopter.

The helicopter is a home built Mosquito XEL ultra light helicopter. The remains will be sent to the NC Medical Examiner’s Office for the purpose of identification and cause of death.

The case is under investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and National Transportation Safety Board.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or910-671-3100.