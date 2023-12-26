RALEIGH – An armed Robeson County drug trafficker and prior federal felon who reportedly bragged to investigators about being the “biggest” drug dealer in Robeson County, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and crack sourced from Honduras and Mexico in the eastern part of North Carolina.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Bruce Carroll Callahan claimed to have access to more than 20 kilograms of narcotics at any time.

“This arrest underscores our efforts and commitment to combat the drug trafficking trade,” says Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “Violent crime and overdose deaths are at an all-time high, and it is collaborative efforts such as this that will improve the quality of life in Robeson County.”

While awaiting trial and prior to his September 26, 2023, guilty plea, the 45-year-old Callahan escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia, where he was being held.

He was discovered missing on May 1, 2023, and apprehended on May 9, 2023, just a few miles from the jail. Callahan was convicted for his prison escape and sentenced to 20 months in custody followed by three years of supervised release.

“This is the fourth sentence of 25 years or more stemming from drug trafficking in Robeson County in just over a month,” U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said in the release. “We and the ATF are partnering with local law enforcement to put dangerous drug traffickers like Callahan behind bars. Drug traffickers can run, but not for long.”

Callahan pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and crack; possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl; and two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, authorities said.

His prior felony convictions include a 2003 federal conviction for possession of a firearm by a felon in addition to several convictions in Robeson County Superior Court for felonious assaults, trafficking cocaine and robbery with a dangerous weapon, the release said.

Easley made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and local, state and federal partners remain committed to addressing the most serious threats to our communities, including the gun violence often linked to drug trafficking networks,” said Bennie Mims, the ATF special agent in charge. Dismantling drug trafficking networks and bringing those responsible to justice has an immediate impact on the level of gun violence and violent crime in our area.

The United States Marshals Service, through its long-standing federal, state and local partnerships ensures that violent fugitives are continuously pursued, discreetly located and safely arrested,” Glenn McNeill, the U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of North Carolina, said in the release.

“The investigation and capture of Callahan,” McNeill added, “is yet another example of those efforts.”

According to court documents and other information presented in court, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and ATF launched an investigation into Callahan and his drug trafficking operation two years ago after receiving numerous community reports that he was selling drugs in the Fairmont area of the county. During the summer of 2021, investigators conducted two controlled purchases of cocaine and crack from Callahan’s residence.

In September 2021, law enforcement arranged for a controlled purchase of two kilograms of fentanyl from Callahan. Callahan’s Honduran suppliers arranged for co-defendants Rony Lardi-Ortiz and Jefferson Marin Funez to deliver the fentanyl to Callahan’s Fairmont residence on September 16, 2021.

Lardi-Ortiz and Funez have previously pled guilty and have been sentenced to 120 months and 126 months, respectively, for their role in the conspiracy.

After Callahan received the two kilograms of fentanyl from Lardi-Ortiz and Funez, they left Callahan’s residence, traveling north on Interstate 95 to deliver the fentanyl. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on their vehicle.

Though Callahan and his co-defendants attempted to jump out of the vehicle and flee, they were quickly apprehended.

Investigators located the two kilograms of fentanyl sitting on the back seat in Callahan’s vehicle. A search warrant was then executed at Callahan’s residence where a quantity of cocaine and cocaine base were seized along with items used to package drugs for sale and a .45 caliber handgun.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lumberton Police Department investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Caroline Webb prosecuted the case.

The other recent Robeson County cases yielding sentences of 25 years or more include:

– Antonio Lavonne Locklear, who received a 25-year sentence drug trafficking;

–Aaron Albert Good, a convicted murderer who received a 30-year sentence for drug trafficking;

–Clarence Jamar Graham, who received a 25-year sentence for trafficking fentanyl.