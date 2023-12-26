LUMBERTON — Just days before Christmas, some of Santa’s elves at Robeson Community College worked hard to ensure that children in need were not without this holiday season.

Employees in the continuing education division worked together with the Department of Social Services to collect toys for children, some of which are in foster care.

“We wanted to do this for the children in need in our area,” stated Christy Locklear, the senior director of continuing education. “Our staff in continuing education collected toys, bikes, and other gifts to help make the holidays brighter for these children.”

The staff collected enough gifts to fill two vans from the Robeson County DSS office.

Victor Dial and Blain Sealy picked up the gifts from Robeson Community College and were grateful for the support.

“We are so thankful for the donations, and we appreciate the support of the college,” stated Sealy. “Because of RCC, these children will have gifts to open from Santa on Christmas Day.”

Some of the gifts collected included items on the children’s list to Santa – bikes, Barbie dolls, a hula hoop, and more.

“We loved being able to do this,” stated Locklear. “It brings joy to our hearts to know that we were able to make a difference and that we will bring a smile to a child’s heart on Christmas morning.”

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at [email protected].