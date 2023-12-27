Both are members of the Lumber River Council of Governments

PEMBROKE – Owen Thomas and David Richardson, who are with the Lumber River Council of Governments, have been selected to statewide leadership roles within the N.C. Association of Regional Council of Governments, it has been announced.

Thomas is a member of the Lumber River Council, and Richardson serves as its executive director. Both have been selected to the state leadership roles for two-year terms.

The Lumber River Council of Governments made the announcement during its December 14-15 meetings.

Thomas has been elected to serve as vice chair of the Forum of the N.C. Association of Regional Council of Governments, beginning Jan. 1. The Forum is an advocacy organization for the council of governments across the state.

Richardson has been elected to serve as vice chair of the N.C. Association of Regional Councils of Governments.

The N.C. Association of Regional Council of Governments is the statewide association of the collective 16 regional council of governments

In his role, Thomas “will help to shape and lead statewide advocacy efforts on behalf (of) regional councils to help improve the lives of all North Carolina residents,” said a news release from the Lumber River Council of Governments.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to further the work and assist in raising the profile of the exceptional work that council of governments are doing statewide,” Thomas said, “and especially the exceptional work that is being performed by the Lumber River Council of Governments.”

In his new role, Richardson “will help to develop and implement the long-term strategic agenda for the state association,” the release stated. “He will guide the advocacy efforts on behalf of regional councils of governments.

“It is a great pleasure to have the opportunity to help guide the statewide work of regional councils. This will also provide an excellent opportunity to highlight the innovative solutions and programs that the Lumber River Council of Governments provides to our region and the significant positive impacts that organization has on our communities.”

Richardson holds a bachelor of science, cum laude, in Biochemistry, a master’s of Business Administration and a Juris Doctor from Campbell University.

Thomas holds a bachelor of science degree in Business Administration and a master’s of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.