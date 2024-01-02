Two local Girl Scout Juniors, Rosie Brown and Brianna Hall, both from Troop 498 received their Bronze award this year. Juniors are fourth- and fifth-graders. This recognition is the highest a Junior can earn. A prerequisite is that they must complete at least one Junior Journey. The completed project needs to be sustaining. The girls created toiletries bags and vowed to a yearly commitment to Greenbrier Assisted Living Center in Fairmont. They delivered about 45 bags.
