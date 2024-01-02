Residents enjoyed a visit from the Robeson Community College Cosmotoligy Department before the Christmas holiday.

LUMBERTON – The cosmetology department at Robeson Community College recently visited Glena Flora Assisted Living in Lumberton as part of a community service project. The department made gift bags for each of the residents and visited with them, spreading holiday cheer and Christmas joy throughout the facility.

“We wanted to do something for the residents to show them they were not forgotten during the holidays,” said Mary Ransom, the program director of cosmetology. “It was an honor for our students, department and administration to show some love to the Glena Flora residents.”

Photos of the visit were shared on Facebook and were met with praise and gratitude.

“Just to see the glow on their faces made me rejoice in tears,” stated Christine Elliott, an instructor in the cosmetology program. “It was such a beautiful experience.”

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at [email protected].