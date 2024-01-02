Pilot lone occupant in crashed homebuilt helicopter, FAA says

PEMBROKE – The Federal Aviation Administration has said that the pilot was the only individual on board the unregistered homebuilt experimental helicopter that crashed in Pembroke on Dec. 22.

That information comes from an FAA statement issued following the deadly crash.

Capt. Terry Sampson, who is handling public relations for the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

At roughly 2:31 p.m. on Dec. 22, Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 1913 Philadelphus Road in reference to a helicopter crash. Human remains were found inside the aircraft.

It appears that the pilot’s name has yet to be released.

The single-seat helicopter has been identified as a home-built Mosquito XEL ultralight helicopter. The Aviation Safety Network has reported that the aircraft is “written off,” or “damaged beyond repair.”

The XEL weighs 312 pounds, which is two pounds shy of the 314 pounds allowed by regulations, said General Aviation News.

According to that publication, by 2015, Mosquito Aviation was out of business and the design was being produced by Innovator Technologies of Rockyview, Alberta, Canada.

According to an initial news release, the remains are being sent to the N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office for the purpose of identification and cause of death.

General Aviation News has reported that the aircraft’s fuel capacity is 5 gallons. Fuel consumption is said to be 5 gallons per hour which allows for a flight duration of one hour.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the accident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.