Show featuring Jason Petty to visit Lumberton in Febrary

Enjoy the music of Hank Williams Sr and those that influenced his career Feb. 3 at the Carolina Civic Center in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — OBIE Award winner Jason Petty brings “Hank & My Honky Tonk Heroes” to the Carolina Civic Center in downtown Lumberton on Feb. 3.

The show is a celebration of a musician known as one of the most influential singer/songwriters in music history.

Acclaimed performer/musician Jason Petty, along with his four-piece band, gives audiences a personal look at Williams growing up, how he became famous, who influenced the legendary singer /songwriter and performers today who are influenced by Williams.

Not only will the great songs of Hank Williams Sr. be performed but audiences also treated to a selection of songs from some of Hank’s influences (including Jimmie Rodgers, Carter Family, Roy Acuff and Ernest Tubb), and those who were influenced by Hank (including George Jones, Webb Pierce, Faron Young, Elvis and Alan Jackson).

“Will the Circle Be Unbroken”, “Wine Me Up” and “Midnight in Montgomery” are just a few of such selections included in the performance.

Tickets: Individuals $30, Seniors (60+) and Military $27. Students $15. Group discount rates of $25 each for groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance are available by contacting the box office. Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased on-line by going to the theater’s web site at www.carolinaciviccenter.com.

Tickets also can be purchased in-person or with credit card or cash 1-5:30 pm Monday through Friday through its administrative offices on the theater’s second floor (enter on Fourth Street side), or by calling the Civic Center at (910) 738-4339.

When available, tickets can also be purchased at the door. Theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales one hour prior to performance.

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater is a beautifully-restored 1928 treasure listed on the National Register of Historic Places that offers visitors a unique and visually stunning experience.

The theater is at 315 N. Chestnut St. in the heart of downtown Lumberton. First opened as a vaudeville and silent film house, the theater offers a wide array of programming including live touring performances, original productions, art exhibits, films, special events and rentals. For more information visit www.carolinaciviccenter.com

